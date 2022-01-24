76ers vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (27-19) play against the San Antonio Spurs (30-30) at AT&T Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday January 23, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers 115, San Antonio Spurs 109 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Tobias Harris said the Sixers’ crunch-time offensive execution was good except for a couple turnovers but “we still had too many defensive mistakes [in the] fourth quarter. We’ve got to clean that up. We’ve got to be able to really make a stand and hold our ground there.” – 11:10 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Doc Rivers on Furkan Korkmaz’s game: “Loved it. We ran the first play for him, tried to get him involved early. He went downhill. I thought that started getting him comfortable.” – 11:07 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

The triple take: 76ers 115, Spurs 109

1. Early bugaboos bite the Spurs again.

2. Jakob Poeltl came to play, even as Embiid dominated.

3. Sometimes it’s the little things that stymie comeback bids.

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

successful Sunday.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Joel Embiid scored 38 points, making the 12th straight road game with 30+ points. He was asked he ever imagined accomplishing that feat: “Oh, yeah, because I believe in myself… – 10:52 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers vs. #Spurs box pic.twitter.com/4oiRHUYni1 – 10:38 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

38 PTS | 12 REB | 6 AST

interrupting your Chiefs/Bills timeline to give you tonight’s @Joel Embiid highlight reel.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Joel Embiid scores 38 and #Sixers hang on to beat the Spurs on the road, 115-109 inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-s… via @phillyinquirer – 10:02 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

the best way to start your Monday:

grab your coffee and join us as our 76ers insiders break down tonight’s win! drop your questions below.👇

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Pop after watching his starting center notch his career-best 16th double-double of the season:

“Jakob Poeltl is one guy who brings it every minute he is on the court. He is unbelievable and deserves a lot of credit for what he does out there.” – 9:47 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

In losing to Sixers, 119-100, in Philly earlier this month, Spurs were outscored, 39-19, in 1Q. Tonight, they were outscored 29-23 in the opening frame. – 9:45 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

“It felt like we had a chance to come back,” said Poeltl of the team being right on the edge of making the comeback, but coming up short.

Poeltl said the Spurs really wanted to win this game tonight. – 9:36 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

“He’s tough to guard. We tried to make it as hard as possible with our team defense on him.” – Jakob Poeltl on the Spurs having to guard Joel Embiid. – 9:34 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

One game road trip to Houston on Tuesday.

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Observations after Joel Embiid was yet again fantastic when the Sixers needed him to be:

nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 9:27 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs were close in making the comeback when trailing by 15 points.

Their record when falling behind by 15 is now 1-19 – 9:24 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Joel Embiid has now scored at least 30 points in 10 of 11 January games, and that one he didnt he posted 25/13/6 in a double-digit victory. – 9:20 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Sixers win in San Antonio, 115-109. They are 27-19. Got down to a two-point game late but Joel Embiid got to the foul line and restored order. He scored 38 points and is generally good at basketball.

Maxey, Harris and Korkmaz chipped in with 18, 18 and 17. – 9:20 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Embiid with 38-12-6, Sixers win, normal night at the office phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 9:20 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The player grades following another big game from Joel Embiid and a win on the road #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-p… via @SixersWire – 9:19 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

The @Philadelphia 76ers notch their 27th win of the season, beating the Spurs, 115-109.

Embiid: 38 PTS / 12 REB / 6 AST

Harris: 18 PTS / 11 REB / 5 AST

Maxey: 18 PTS / 4 REB / 6 AST

Korkmaz: 17 PTS / 4 REB / 3 AST – 9:18 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Joel Embiid has had more points than minutes in his last 4 games.

38 points in 31 minutes

40 points in 37 minutes

50 points in 27 minutes

32 points in 29 minutes

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs fall, 115-109, wasting Jakob Poeltl’s 25 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists. Dejounte Murray finished with 19 points, 12 assists and 9 rebounds.

Joel Embiid had 38 points for the Sixers, giving him 12 consecutive road games with 30 or more points. – 9:17 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs lose a close game to the Sixers by 6. The Spurs were down by 15 at one time in the second half and made this go down to the wire.

The Spurs are now…

…17-30 overall

…9-15 at home

…7-13 against the East pic.twitter.com/T0PP2x6d6v – 9:17 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

FINAL: Sixers 115, Spurs 109. Sixers nearly surrender a 15-point second half lead, but Embiid and Maxey iced it with free throws. Embiid 38-12-6. Harris 18-11-5. Maxey 18 points and 6 assists. – 9:17 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

19 points now for Dejounte Murray after he finished the layup with the Spurs forcing the turnover from Philly.

Embiid now with 38 points, 5 from the FT line.

Sixers by 4, Spurs ball and 14 seconds left – 9:14 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs enter crunch time 6-13.

Lonnie has a double digit scoring game after finishing in single digits in the last 3 games – 9:07 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Jakob getting it done on both ends 👏

team-high 25 PTS, 10 REB, 4 BLK, 2 AST pic.twitter.com/zVWgmArlzm – 9:07 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

34 points for Joel Embiid, 25 points for Jakob Poeltl.

Paint

Embiid 20 pts

Poeltl 20 pts

Mid-range

Embiid 8 pts

Poeltl 2 pts

FT line

Embiid 3 pts

Poeltl 3 pts

3PT line

Embiid 3 pts – 9:05 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

12 straight road games with 30+ points now for Joel Embiid. This has been one wild run he’s one. #Sixers – 9:03 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

With 30 points tonight, @Joel Embiid has now scored 30-plus points in 20 games this season already.

He’s played in 35 games. – 9:03 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Another 30 for Embiid. The tear continues. – 9:02 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

That timeout was to stop San Antonio’s momentum, but also so the Sixers can get Embiid and Korkmaz back in. Sixers 99, Spurs 94 with 6:39 to play. – 8:58 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

21 point night for Jakob Poeltl.

16 paint points

3 points from the FT line

2 points from mid-range

Spurs have cut the Philly 15 point lead down to 5. – 8:58 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Spurs pull within five with 6:39 to go. I believe this is as close as they have been since the first quarter. – 8:57 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Did you guys hear what @katescott just said?!

Since returning from health & safety protocols on Jan. 12, @Tyrese Maxey has shot 52% from deep.

👀 – 8:55 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Spurs have scored 16 points off nine Sixers turnovers. Big reason why they’ve hung around and are within six with 8:23 to play. – 8:51 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Huge shots in this 4th quarter for Tobias Harris. He’s been answering every bucket from the Spurs and keeping Philadelphia ahead. This is a critical stretch while Joel Embiid rests for the final run. #Sixers – 8:50 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Dejounte Murray just logged his 10th point. He also has nine assists and eight rebounds. Good chance to match David Robinson as the Spurs’ all-time triple-double leader tonight.

For those who chart these things. – 8:46 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

3Q: Sixers by 9

Spurs take the 3Q 30-27. SA closed strong after falling behind by 15 late.

PHi winning mid-range by 8 and FT line by 6.

Spurs have taken the lead in paint scoring. pic.twitter.com/BI7A9ZgWKR – 8:44 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Anyway, Spurs make something of a late push to get within nine points headed to fourth. They trailed by 12 at half.

Spurs are winless this season when entering the final frame trailing. – 8:43 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Devin Vassell is to Michael Jordan as Isaiah Joe is to Bryon Russell. – 8:42 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs enter 1-18 when trailing by 15 points in a game.

Philly has led by 15 in both games against San Antonio this season. – 8:39 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

DeMar DeRozan first 40-piece since 2018.

41 PTS

15-21 FG

0-0 3P

He joins Giannis, Westbrook, LaMarcus Aldridge and Ben Simmons as the only players with 40+ points without taking a three since 2015. pic.twitter.com/0FsmWB1IUW – 8:36 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Embiid has 26 points and it’s still the 3Q.

The Sixers have built their largest lead of 14 points. The Spurs weren’t able to sustain the momentum after they cut the Sixers lead down to 6. – 8:35 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Timeout Spurs after another pull-up jumper by Embiid. He’s up to 25 points on 11-of-22 shooting and has overcome a slow start (2-of-9). Sixers with their largest lead of the game at 82-68 late in the third. – 8:33 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Wanted to make this point the other night when the Sixers were collapsing (as there are positive developments in losses), but Maxey and Embiid’s chemistry in pick-and-rolls and DHOs feels like it has made some major strides in just a few months. – 8:30 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Embiid with a little fist pump after that Furk make. He’s now 4-of-6 from the floor, 2-of-3 from deep and has 10 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Sixers’ lead back up to double digits about midway through the third. – 8:29 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Spurs get within six. Force the 76ers to use 23 seconds of shot clock. Then Derrick White whistled for fouling Isaiah Joe on a 3-point attempt.

Just brutal. – 8:26 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

13 points for Keldon Johnson now.

The Spurs cut the Sixers 13 point lead down to 6.

SA has evened the paint scoring battle here in the 3Q.

A big reason for that is the Spurs getting more transition opportunities at the moment – 8:24 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

This Joel Embiid cat is pretty good at basketball – 8:22 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Been using my peripheral vision abilities to watch Spurs-Sixers and man it’s been another rough shooting night. Basically the same story as last game. Bad from 3 AND bad around the rim. The 8/16 shooting in the restricted area after going 18/36 on Friday is killer. – 8:14 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Maxey-Embiid pick-and-roll>Embiid short roll>Kick-out to Korkmaz three stood out as one of the Sixers’ better first-half sequences.

Maxey has played 22 minutes but was largely peripheral offensively. Always nice to get him in actions with Embiid vs. watching from the perimeter. – 8:09 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Similar to the Nets game, the Spurs are attacking, but struggling to finish inside again.

They made just 45% of their paint shots in the first half.

Winning jumpers, but barely. pic.twitter.com/dTLExYoA2R – 8:06 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 59-47, at halftime, thanks to Charlie Brown Jr.’s buzzer-beating pick 6 to close Q2.

Embiid: 16 PTS / 6 REB / 3 AST

Harris: 10 PTS / 8 REB / 2 AST

Korkmaz: 7 PTS / 4 REB / 2 AST

Maxey: 5 PTS / 2 REB

Brown Jr: 7 PTS / 2 STL / 3-3 fg – 8:04 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Big triple by Furkan Korkmaz and then Charlie Brown Jr. with a huge steal and slam at the buzzer and Philadelphia leads it 59-47 at the half. Big response after the Spurs cut it to 7. Joel Embiid has 16 and 6. #Sixers – 8:04 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Main takeaway from first half: Hard to beat anyone shooting less than 40 percent.

Spurs hitting 39.1% at the break and took a late surge to get that high. Philly up 59-47 at intermission behind 16 points from Joel Embiid. – 8:04 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Half: Sixers by 12

PHI takes the 2Q 30-24. Spurs struggling on offense in both quarters of the 1st half.

PHI winning the paint by 8 and FT line by 5.

Spurs winning 3PT line by just 3 pic.twitter.com/FiUQH9eVlq – 8:04 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Halftime: Sixers 59, Spurs 47 after Charlie Brown gets the steal and dunk right before the buzzer. Embiid with 16-6-3. Harris with 10 and 8. – 8:03 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Only three assists to show for it but that was one of the best passing halves of the year for Embiid – 8:02 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Tyrese Maxey walking slowly to the bench after he was just on the ground a minute ago. Sixers are already without their other top 5 perimeter players (Curry, Thybulle, Green, Milton annddd Simmons) – 7:53 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

These lobs to Drummond have been an adventure tonight. – 7:47 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

A lot of activity on the defensive end in this one thus far. Good to see Isaiah Joe contributing here early too. A steal leads to a layup, which he missed, but Tobias Harris hustled back for a put back. A 33-23 lead in San Antonio. #Sixers – 7:43 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs enter 2-27 when falling behind by 10 points.

The Sixers have built this 10 point lead and Joel Embiid hasn’t even checked into the 2Q yet. – 7:41 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers extend their lead to double digits at 33-23 after Joe misses the transition layup, Maxey misses the follow but Harris tips it in. Joe grabbed Maxey’s head with a relieved smile as they headed to the timeout. – 7:41 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 29-23, at the end of Q1 in San Antonio. Team shooting 50% from the field and 50% from deep thus far.

Plus, every 76er to enter tonight has scored.

Embiid: 6 PTS / 3 REB / 2 AST

Harris: 4 PTS / 4 REB

Brown Jr: 5 PTS / 1 STL

Korkmaz: 4 PTS / 2 REB / 2 AST – 7:37 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Spurs playing not terribly, but for the second game in a row struggling to make the orange thing go in the hoop-looking doohickey. Shot 39 percent in 1Q, including 1 of 7 from 3. Down 29-23. – 7:37 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers 29, Spurs 23 at the end of the first. Spurs shot 9 of 24 from the floor and 1 of 7 from deep. Embiid has 6 points on 2-of-7 shooting with 3 rebounds and 2 assists. – 7:37 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

1Q: Sixers by 6

Keldon 7 pts | Embiid 6 pts

Poeltl 5 pts | Brown Jr. 5 pts

Spurs winning paint by 2

Sixers winning mid-range, 3PT line, and FT line by combined 8 points – 7:37 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Furkan Korkmaz has shown some nice moves as a point guard. He looks pretty comfortable with the ball and being able to run things. #Sixers – 7:35 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Not saying this to be funny, good to see Charlie Brown Jr. make a couple of early layups tonight. Been struggling around the rim so nice to see him settling down a little bit – 7:28 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Drew Eubanks is going to be the first big off the bench tonight, for those who chart such things – 7:28 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs notebook leads with a look at how Pop & Doc Rivers are handling the adversity they’ve faced during the omicron outbreak.

Spurs entered their 2nd week w/ 3 assistants in protocols.

“We are not that important anyway,” Pop said of coaches in general. expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 7:18 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Things you notice whilst sitting courtside:

Jakob Poeltl is a huge dude, but Joel Embiid is huger. – 7:16 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Charlie Brown’s latest defensive assignment: Dejounte Murray, who had a triple-double in each of his last two games. – 7:14 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

76ers: Maxey, Korkmaz, Brown, Harris, Embiid

Spurs: Murray, White, Johnson, McDermott, Poeltl – 7:08 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers starters: Charlie Brown Jr., Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, Furkan Korkmaz and Tyrese Maxey. – 6:36 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

tonight’s starting five:

• @CharleskBrownjr

• @Tobias Harris

• @Joel Embiid

• @Furkan Korkmaz

• @Tyrese Maxey

🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/e14waw5M7i – 6:34 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

In San Antonio, Doc Rivers shared a story about a time David Robinson got the Spurs out of a practice because he won a bet that he could walk in a handstand down and back the length of the court. “He was just an athletic phenom that played basketball.” – 6:06 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Assistants Hammon, Johnson and Songaila remain in virus protocols, Pop said He also said there’s been no decision on whether Collins will make his Spurs debut this week or return to Austin. – 5:31 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

If Tatum does not come back into the game, he’ll become the 6th player in NBA history to score 48 points in less than 30 minutes.

Klay Thompson (twice), Joel Embiid (earlier this month), Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Steph Curry.

