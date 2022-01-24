Bucks official statement: We disagree with Grayson Allen's suspension

Adrian Wojnarowski: Milwaukee Bucks’ statement on Grayson Allen’s 1 game suspension: “We disagree with the suspension. We support Grayson and look forward to him rejoining our team for Friday’s game vs. New York.”

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Grayson Allen gets one-game suspension for fracturing Caruso’s wrist nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/23/gra… – 8:55 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Vucevic: “The play Grayson Allen made has no place in basketball.” Called it a “very, very dirty play.” – 8:50 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Grayson Allen puts the heart and soul of your team out, and now the Magic are taking turns talking trash to you. At some point you have to defend your rep. Otherwise get used to this treatment. – 8:28 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Vooch walks off on his own power … Grayson Allen no where in sight for that one. – 8:22 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Bucks put out a rare statement disagreeing with the NBA’s suspension of Grayson Allen for his excessive foul on Alex Caruso and saying they support him. – 7:17 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

In a rare move, the Milwaukee Bucks make a statement decrying the NBA’s one game suspension of Grayson Allen pic.twitter.com/yzff2kThpn – 7:17 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

At @TheAthletic:

Bucks guard Grayson Allen suspended one game for foul that caused Alex Caruso’s fractured wrist

theathletic.com/news/bucks-gua… – 6:53 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The #Bucks Grayson Allen has been suspended for the foul that left Bulls guard Alex Caruso with a broken wrist jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via ⁦@journalsentinel⁩ – 6:47 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Public enemy No. 1 – Grayson Allen – gets a game, Alex Caruso gets a Monday surgery and out 6-to-8 weeks. Reaction from coach Billy Donovan, as he doubles down on almost all his comments from Friday.

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/1/2… – 6:41 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

It’s a 1-game suspension for Grayson Allen for the foul that fractured Alex Caruso’s wrist

Billy Donovan said the Bulls respect the ruling, and that it’s now time to move on

nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 5:25 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Maybe it’s light, but the Grayson Allen one game suspension is in line with what the NBA gives out for these types of incident – 4:57 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

I’m surprised Grayson Allen got a game, but the injury fallout pushed that needle, according to the league. – 4:57 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Billy Donovan on idea that Bulls would try to “get back” at Grayson Allen: “I’m not a real big believer in that stuff.”

Said Bulls’ focus every game is to put themselves in best position to win. That’s where their focus will be next time teams play – 4:53 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Billy Donovan did back down his stance on Grayson Allen and his past in college a bit, but said if the roles were reversed and Caruso took out Giannis or Middleton, would the Bucks be so easy to say it wasn’t malicious like they have been the last 24 hours. – 4:50 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Right call to suspend Grayson Allen. I thought he might get a couple of games, but the NBA rarely gives suspensions longer than a game for a flagrant foul. Given Allen’s history, I can understand why some wanted a longer suspension though. – 4:43 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

“Grayson, we know Grayson. He’s not that type of player. He didn’t do it maliciously and he didn’t want to see Caruso get hurt. Grayson didn’t do it purpose. We know that and he knows that, so he knows that we have his back.” Jrue Holiday on Grayson Allen. – 1:37 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Regarding potential Grayson Allen discipline, there is league precedent for $25K fine for flagrant-2 fouls. Happened last season with Jamal Murray. – 1:33 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Kyrie Irving was fined $25K for a harmless back and forth with fans. Grayson Allen was fined $2K (ejection) for an intentional flagrant that broke Alex Caruso’s wrist and could have ended his career. – 12:23 AM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday speaks up for teammate Grayson Allen:

“We know Grayson. He’s not that type of player. He didn’t do it maliciously and he didn’t want to see Caruso get hurt… (1/2)

jsonline.com/story/sports/n… l – 11:07 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Aaron Wiggins made a fantastic play and was sent to the floor in a heap by Cedi Osman. Thank goodness it was Osman and not Grayson Allen… – 9:54 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Alex Caruso will need surgery on his fractured wrist after flagrant foul form Grayson Allen.

The Bulls have been outraged by Allen’s foul and his agent calls for the NBA to send a “clear message” with punishment: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:43 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Bulls’ Alex Caruso will miss 6 to 8 weeks with wrist fracture after Grayson Allen flagrant foul – The Athletic theathletic.com/3086330/2022/0… – 7:40 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA is suspending Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen for one game over the flagrant 2 foul on Chicago’s Alex Caruso that caused a fractured wrist, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 23, 2022

KC Johnson: Billy Donovan, via Zoom from Orlando, reiterated that Grayson Allen’s foul was “a dangerous play” and revealed there was talk about holding him out of rest of Bucks game. Said surgery to repair fractured wrist will be Monday morning. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / January 23, 2022

Rob Schaefer: Billy Donovan said Alex Caruso’s wrist surgery is scheduled for Monday -via Twitter @rob_schaef / January 23, 2022