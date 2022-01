The moment of truth on voting rights has arrived. The Senate has, finally, begun debate on voting rights legislation. Republicans were not able to use the filibuster to block this vital deliberation—as they did four times last year. Democrats have achieved this because Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., used a little-known procedure that allowed the Senate to send the new voting rights bill—passed in the House last week—directly to the Senate floor.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO