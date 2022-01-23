M&C Saatchi suitor AdvancedAdvT makes fresh offer with cash alternative - Sky News

The independent directors of M&C Saatchi have rejected an increased bid from its largest shareholder and chair.A company linked to businesswoman Vin Murria, a software entrepreneur, increased its offer by more than a fifth on Monday, but was rebuffed by the board, which was buoyed by stronger-than-expected results on Friday.M&C also said on Friday that an investigation into its accounting, stemming from a 2019 scandal, had closed without the authorities taking enforcement action.On Monday, Ms Murria’s company, AdvancedAdvT, tabled two different potential offers for the communications group.One offer would pay for the merger purely in AdvancedAdvT’s shares. Investors in M&C...

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO