M&C Saatchi suitor AdvancedAdvT makes fresh offer with cash alternative - Sky News

Life Style Extra
 5 days ago

Vehicle pursuing a takeover of M&C Saatchi, has made a. fresh offer which...

www.lse.co.uk

Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Digital 9 Infrastructure raises GBP95 million via placing

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC - London-based digital infrastructure investor - Raises GBP95.2 million through the placing of 88.1 million shares at a price of 108.0 pence each. The proceeds from the placing will go towards the acquisition of further assets. "The company continues to make significant progress in building a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Competition watchdog probes National Express and Stagecoach tie-up

The £1.9 billion merger between National Express and Stagecoach is being investigated by the UK’s competition watchdog, it has been announced.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has served a so-called initial enforcement order in a move that stops the firms from combining operations or selling off any UK businesses while it probes the deal.The two companies agreed an all-share merger last month to create a group worth about £1.9 billion with a fleet of around 40,000 vehicles and a workforce of 70,000 people.We’ve issued an Initial Enforcement Order for the anticipated merger between National Express and Stagecoach.Among other...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Airtel Africa (AAF)

BHP Group Plc (UK) & BHP Group Ltd (Australia): Unification of Share Structure - UpdateChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Further to the FTSE Russell Notice published on 02 December 2021 in relation to the simplification of its corporate structure wherby BHP Group Plc (UK, constituent) and BHP Group Ltd (Australia, non constituent) will unify to create a single entity, please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:
MARKETS
The Independent

M&C Saatchi rejects increased bid from software millionaire

The independent directors of M&C Saatchi have rejected an increased bid from its largest shareholder and chair.A company linked to businesswoman Vin Murria, a software entrepreneur, increased its offer by more than a fifth on Monday, but was rebuffed by the board, which was buoyed by stronger-than-expected results on Friday.M&C also said on Friday that an investigation into its accounting, stemming from a 2019 scandal, had closed without the authorities taking enforcement action.On Monday, Ms Murria’s company, AdvancedAdvT, tabled two different potential offers for the communications group.One offer would pay for the merger purely in AdvancedAdvT’s shares. Investors in M&C...
BUSINESS
The Drum

M&C Saatchi rejects second takeover bid from its biggest shareholder

M&C Saatchi has rejected a revised takeover offer from its largest shareholder, the tech entrepreneur Vin Murria. AdvancedAdvT, an acquisition vehicle owned by Murria, has said it made a second bid to buy M&C with more generous terms than its first attempt, but that directors of the advertising group had rejected the offer late on Sunday.
BUSINESS
Reuters

M&C Saatchi rejects improved offer from top shareholder

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Advertising group M&C Saatchi (SAA.L) has rejected an improved takeover approach from the acquisition vehicle of its top shareholder Vin Murria, saying on Monday it still significantly undervalued its prospects. Murria's AdvancedAdvT (ADVT.L) said on Monday it had floated two options, one an all-share offer...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Takeover bid triggers fresh turmoil for M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi was promising a new dawn. After being clobbered by the pandemic and rebounding from an accounting scandal, chief executive Moray MacLennan set about putting the advertising agency "back on its pedestal" when he took the helm last January. Among the signals it was focusing on the future was...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Ad group M&C Saatchi lifts profit outlook, says FCA probe dropped

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - British advertising group M&C Saatchi (SAA.L)raised its 2021 profit outlook on Friday and said an official accounting investigation had closed without any action being taken, in a boost to a firm being circled by its largest investor. One of the biggest names in British advertising...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Drum

M&C Saatchi hired by government for anti-encryption campaign targeting Meta

The UK government has appointed M&C Saatchi to run an “aggressive” ad campaign aimed at winning over public opinion against Meta’s end-to-end encryption plans. The campaign will accuse Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp owner Meta as well as other encryption services of “blindfolding” police investigations and inform the public that encryption makes it hard to identify pedophiles and terrorists.
U.K.
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Paragon Group (PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £1.00 each through Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies"), as part of the share buyback programme, of up to £50m, announced on 7 December 2021. Following the purchase of these shares,...
STOCKS
The Independent

Restaurant firm Corbin & King forced into administration

The restaurant firm behind celebrity hotspots The Wolseley and The Delauney has been forced into administration by its biggest shareholder.Global hotel giant Minor International said it has appointed insolvency specialists for Corbin & King, which also owns Brasserie Zedel and other London restaurants.The move comes after a lengthy dispute between the restaurant group and its biggest financial lender, which started during the pandemic amid debate over site openings.Investment funds have since made cash refinancing offers to the administrators to keep the firms restaurants afloat, Sky News has reported.US fund Knighthead Capital Management has reportedly tabled a £38 million move to...
RESTAURANTS
Life Style Extra

UK EARNINGS: Colefax reports robust interim results; Redx loss widens

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Colefax Group PLC - London-based interior designer - For the six months ended October 31, pretax profit increases 33% to GBP4.5 million from GBP3.4 million a year before, on revenue which grew 25% year-on-year to GBP46.1 million from GBP37.0 million. The growth was driven by favourable trading conditions, including a strong housing market and demand for home-related products. Resumes dividend payments by declaring an interim payout of 2.5p. Looking ahead, despite favourable trading conditions going into the second half of the year, the rate of growth is expected to slow as the economy returns to normal.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Cornerstone Fs (CSFS)

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Sensyne Health. (SENS)

("Sensyne" or the "Company") Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting. Oxford, U.K. -26 January 2022: Sensyne Health plc (LSE:SENS), the UK clinical AI company, announces that further to the announcement at 7.00 a.m. today of the successful completion of the Financing, a Circular has been published on the Company's website, www.sensynehealth.com, and will be posted to Shareholders today. The Circular contains the notice convening the General Meeting to be held at 2.00 p.m. on 11 February 2022.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. On 27 January 2022 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 12,500 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at a price of 5,069 pence per share. The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 19,724,721 Ordinary shares, and there are...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Petropavlovsk (POG)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) GB. 4. Details of the shareholder. Name. City of registered office. Country of registered...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Pressure mounts on Tesla as supply chain woes cause Cybertruck delay

(Alliance News) - Tesla Inc will have to step up its game to maintain its market dominance in the face of rising competition after the world's largest carmaker by market capitalisation warned of supply chain issues hitting production lines. The likes of prominent carmakers Ford Motor Co, General Motors and...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: CIP Merchant Capital invests GBP2.1 million into Time Out

CIP Merchant Capital Ltd - Guernsey-based investment company - Purchases 3.6 million shares in Time Out Group PLC for GBP2.1 million in total, bringing CIP's total interest in the London-based media and leisure company to 5.7 million shares, or 1.7% of the issued share capital. Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Intermediate Capital (ICP)

The following prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing:. Prospectus dated 26 January 2022 relating to the issue of €500,000,000 2.500 per cent. Notes due 2030 of Intermediate Capital Group plc (the "Issuer"), guaranteed by Intermediate Capital Investments Limited, Intermediate Capital Managers Limited and ICG Alternative Investment Limited (the "Guarantors").
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Community Policy