Sitting somewhere between the cheapest phones that make too many compromises and luxury flagship devices, the upcoming Galaxy A53 is the mid-range option that gets the fundamentals right and even adds a few extras, all for a reasonable price of around $500. But that is exactly what last year's Galaxy A52 model did, and this new one shapes up to be surprisingly similar, so what are the differences that Samsung brings to the table and is this new A series phone worth it?

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO