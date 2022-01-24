Protesters call for end to Highland Park’s indoor dining vaccine mandate

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Protesters came out to Highland Park’s downtown this afternoon to call for an end the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for indoor dining.

They held signs that read “Stop the vax mandate” and ”End medical apartheid” in Port Clinton Square, an area with lots of shops and restaurants.

People like Chris Lay from Northbrook who said he would dine here but doesn’t want to disclose his vaccination status.

“I get a flu shot every year. I had all of those shots from when I was a kid. I’m not anti-vaccine at all but at the end of the day, at some point, you’ve got to live your life the way you want to,” Lay told WBBM Newsradio.

Megan Obi, with the group Illinois Standing Against Tyranny, helped organize the event at the request of a resident. She said after two years the restrictions must stop

“They say get your mask, get your vaccine. You know, I think this just proves none of that stuff works,” Obi told WBBM Newsradio.

Other protesters said the mandate is hurting restaurants that have already been struggling during the pandemic.