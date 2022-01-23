ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Under a moon spell: Shark attacks related to lunar phases

hannapub.com
 4 days ago

BATON ROUGE—New research from LSU and the University of Florida suggests that more shark attacks occur during fuller phases of the moon. While the exact cause remains unclear, the researchers found that more shark attacks than average occur during periods of higher lunar illumination and fewer attacks than average occur during...

www.hannapub.com

Comments / 0

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Unknown space object beaming out radio signals every 18 minutes remains a mystery

By Ashley Strickland, CNN While mapping radio waves across the universe, astronomers happened upon a celestial object releasing giant bursts of energy — and it’s unlike anything they’ve ever seen before. The spinning space object, spotted in March 2018, beamed out radiation three times per hour. In those moments, it became the brightest source of The post Unknown space object beaming out radio signals every 18 minutes remains a mystery appeared first on KION546.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

China's Yutu-2 Rover Finds That the Far Side of the Moon Has Stickier Lunar Soil

China's lunar rover Yutu-2 is part of the longest lunar surface mission in history, having landed on the far side of the Moon three years ago. This week, the team behind the mission recently provided an update on the rover's findings by way of a paper published in Science Robotics. Since it landed, the rover has traveled 3,300 feet (1,005 meters), part of which was to investigate an oddly-shaped "mystery hut", which predictably didn't turn out to be aliens.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Predicting shark attacks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Let’s get one thing out of the way first. According to the University of Florida’s Museum of Natural history, sharks killed 13 people in 2020 but long-term trends show incidents of shark bites are decreasing and fewer people are dying from shark attacks. Humans, on the other hand, kill an estimated 100 million sharks every year, and the world’s shark population is 40% to 30% of what it was half a century ago, according to the Smithsonian Institution.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Lunar#Oceans#Baton Rouge#Lsu#The University Of Florida
CBS Miami

Florida Named Shark Bite Capital Of The World In 2021 ‘International Shark Attack File’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida has been named the shark bite capital of the world, according to a new study. The Florida Museum of Natural History released its “International Shark Attack File” statistics for last year. Shark Bites 2021 infographic. (Source: Florida Museum of Natural History) It investigated 137 alleged shark-human interactions worldwide in 2021, and the majority were unprovoked. Narrowing down the numbers, the United States had the most unprovoked shark bites a year ago with 47 confirmed cases. That’s almost two-thirds of the worldwide total. Of the 47 attacks, only one was fatal and it happened in California. Florida had 28 cases in 2021. That’s a third of unprovoked bites worldwide. Volusia County had the most shark bites by far with 17. Miami-Dade, Brevard and St. Lucie Counties each saw two bites. And one bite each in Broward, Palm Beach, St. Johns and Manatee Counties. Over the last five years, Florida has been averaging 25 attacks. For the full report, click here.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Science
WUTR Eyewitness News

What exactly causes the phases of the Moon?

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Some 238,000 miles away is a bright sphere that illuminates our nights, the Moon. Though what causes it to change phases and does it actually tilt and wobble throughout the year? Well, let’s start with the basics. The Moon is illuminated by the Sun which is what makes it so bright at night. […]
ASTRONOMY
techeblog.com

China Builds Artificial Moon on Earth to Perform Gravity Experiment, Simulate Lunar Surface

Researchers in China are building an artificial moon research facility to simulate low-gravity environments using magnetism. These experiments will take place within a 2-foot-diameter vacuum chamber that make gravity essentially “disappear.” This chamber is going to be filled with rocks and dust to simulate the lunar surface, and touted as the “first of its kind in the world” and is capable of maintaining such low-gravity conditions for as long as necessary. Read more for a video and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
studyfinds.org

Shark attacks more likely during a full moon? Study reveals surprising link

BATON ROUGE, La. — Strange things seem to always happen when there’s a full moon. A new study finds you might be able to add shark attacks to that list! Researchers from LSU and the University of Florida have found a surprising link between moon phases and the chances of sharks attacking people in the ocean.
ASTRONOMY
waltermagazine.com

Moon Shot: Raleigh’s Lunar Meteorites

A the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, bits of rock from outer space are a chance to contemplate our place in the universe. As star-gazing couples huddle under their blankets this month peering up at the night sky, some may spot what they believe to be a shooting star. It could be — but more likely, that burst of light actually marks the fiery descent of space debris entering the Earth’s atmosphere.
ASTRONOMY
raleighnews.net

Experts seek answers as shark attacks increase worldwide

GAINESVILLE, Florida: Shark attacks soared worldwide in 2021. Research conducted by the Florida Museum of Natural History and the American Elasmobranch Society, along with the International Shark Attack File, recorded 73 attacks in 2021, compared to 52 in 2020. "Shark bites dropped drastically in 2020 due to the pandemic," International...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Vice

A Billion Years of Time Are Mysteriously Missing. Scientists Think They Know Why.

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists can reconstruct incredible details about bygone eras in Earth’s history using fossils, rocks, and other clues preserved in its crust. But sometimes, the absence of geological records is just as telling as their presence. The...
SCIENCE
altamontenterprise.com

The Lunar Codex aims to ‘spread hope during this dark time’ — Westerlo art to land on the moon

WESTERLO — Westerlo artist Tammy Liu-Haller, who draws stunningly realistic representations of nature, is having one of her works sent to the moon. Her artwork, like that of some of the other selected artists, will be placed in two time capsules (one a redundancy), each of which will be attached to lunar landers, one expected to launch this summer, and the other to launch in autumn the following year.
WESTERLO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy