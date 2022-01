DES MOINES – One annual tradition of the Chow’s Winter Classic is that every year there is bad weather during the competition. Salute Gymnastics once again braved the snowstorm to compete at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines on January 14-16. Although a few team members were unable make it due to the weather, Salute Gymnastics had almost its entire team at the first major meet of the year. The Chow’s Winter Classic attracts teams from multiple states around the Midwest including as far away as Ohio. Salute Gymnastics experienced significant success earning 13 gold medals, 3 All-Around Champions, and the 3rd place team banner for the Silver Level Team.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO