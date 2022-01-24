ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Wynn Resorts is said trying to sell online sports betting business at big discount

By Joshua Fineman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is said looking to sell its online sports betting business at what appears to be a deep discount. Wynn (WYNN) is attempting to sell its WynnBet online gaming app and has...

The Independent

UAE sheikhdom to allow gaming as Wynn Resorts plans project

One of the seven sheikhdoms in the United Arab Emirates said Tuesday it will allow “gaming” while announcing a multibillion-dollar deal with casino giant Wynn Resorts The announcement by Ras al-Khaimah comes after months of rumors about gambling coming to the UAE home to skyscraper-studded Dubai and oil-rich Abu Dhabi. Islam the religion of the Arabian Peninsula, prohibits gambling. While the other emirates haven't announced similar deals, casino operator Caesars Palace operates a massive resort already in Dubai. Initially, a statement issued by Wynn Resorts and Ras al-Khaimah authorities only referred to “gaming,” without elaborating. The...
Seeking Alpha

MGM Resorts Vs. Wynn Resorts Stock: Which Is The Better Buy?

Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts generated the majority of their pre-COVID revenues from Macau and the US, respectively. I compare Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) against MGM Resorts International (MGM) to determine which of the two gaming stocks is a better buy in this article. I think WYNN is a better...
fastphillysports.com

HERE ARE THE BEST PENNSYLVANIA ONLINE SPORTS BETTING SITES

Land-based casinos became legal in Pennsylvania in 2004. As you probably know, it took another thirteen years for the state to pass legislation to modernize the market, which included the legalization of online casinos. Games like video poker, slots, and table games have been legally played at online casinos in...
Front Office Sports

Wynn Wants to Sell Sports Betting Unit for $500M

Wynn Resorts intends to sell its online betting unit, Wynn Interactive, for $500 million — and that’s after it received a $3 billion valuation last year, according to the New York Post. High marketing costs associated with acquiring new customers, despite recent growth in revenue and reach, is...
InvestorPlace

Place Your Bets on These 3 Online Sports Betting Stocks

Online sports betting stocks are poised for explosive growth. The industry took off like a rocket within a few years since the Supreme Court green-lit sports betting. After its 2018 ruling, several legislatures have legalized sports betting in their states. Moreover, the sports media and sports leagues seem to be going all-in to support gambling, which represents a seismic shift in the business. With the proliferation of online sports betting, the sector should move even higher.
erienewsnow.com

Wynn Resorts wants to bring 'gaming' to the UAE

Casino operator Wynn Resorts has inked a deal to build a luxury resort in Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. "The planned destination will feature a luxury hotel with more than 1,000 rooms, world-class shopping, state-of-the-art meeting and convention facility, an exclusive spa, more than 10 restaurants and lounges, extensive entertainment choices, a gaming area, and other amenities," Wynn said in a statement.
fastphillysports.com

NEW YORK ONLINE SPORTS BETTING: $603.1M REVENUE IN 9 DAYS!

The state is on track to break $1 billion in bets in its first month. New Yorkers bet $603.1 million between Jan. 8-16 using four mobile sportsbooks, according to the New York State Gaming Commission. The gross gaming revenue between the four operators — Caesars, FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetRivers — topped $48 million.
Crain's New York Business

New York online sports betting surge turns heads on Wall Street

New York proved it has strong odds to become an online sports-betting hot spot after punters wagered $603 million in the first eight days of action—numbers that turned some heads among Wall Street analysts. To Continue Reading... Subscribe + get access to New York Now’s yearlong in-depth coverage of...
wshu.org

Profits from online sports betting are bigger than expected

Connecticut made nearly ten million from both sports betting and online casino games since the state legalized it in October. Potholes and property taxes are Governor Hochul’s top priorities for Long Island, Governor Lamont says he's open to discussing tax relief proposals, and New York struggles to finalize new voting districts.
Boston Globe

Gaming commission postpones review of Wynn Resorts project

Gaming commission postpones review of Wynn Resorts project. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has postponed its review of a development that Wynn Resorts proposed for Everett, across Broadway from its Encore casino. The commission wants to determine whether the project, which would be connected by a walkway to the casino and include an 1,800-seat events venue, should be deemed part of the regulated gaming establishment. Rival theater operators have expressed concerns about the events venue, saying it goes against language in the state’s gambling law that bans theaters of that size from being built in casinos. Wynn contends that the property across the street is not part of the regulated casino site, but that issue may ultimately need to be decided by the gaming commission. Joe Delaney, chief of the commission’s community affairs division, told commissioners on Wednesday that Wynn “has decided to pause the permitting process for this development so that they can do some reevaluation on whether [it] is the best use for the site.” On Thursday, Wynn spokesman Michael Weaver said the company has not “paused the project at all, just the MGC stage of regulatory approval.” Weaver said this delay is part of a painstaking internal review effort to achieve the best possible project. Wynn also wants to build a restaurant and parking garage, and has long-term plans to develop two hotels next door to the project. — JON CHESTO.
news3lv.com

Wynn Resorts partners for beachfront gaming resort in United Arab Emirates

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wynn Resorts has struck a partnership to create a new beachfront gaming resort in the United Arab Emirates. The company announced Tuesday it would work with Marjan and leisure company RAK Hospitality on the multi-billion-dollar project. It would be located on the manmade Al Marjan...
