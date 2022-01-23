ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taiwan reports new large-scale Chinese air force incursion

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan on Sunday reported the largest incursion since October by China's air force in its air defence zone, with the island's defence ministry saying Taiwanese fighters scrambled to warn away 39 aircraft in the latest uptick in tensions. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has...

gazette.com

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Race begins to recover $100m F-35 stealth technology from the bottom of South China Sea

The US Navy has begun “making arrangements” to recover the wreckage of an F-35C Lightning II jet fighter that slammed into an aircraft carrier during a failed landing, fell off the edge of the flight deck and plunged into the sea. The combat fighter crashed while trying to land on the USS Carl Vinson on Monday, leaving the $100m jet and its stealth technology up for grabs on the bottom of the ocean floor.A spokesman for the 7th Fleet, which is based in Japan, confirmed to The Independent that they had begun planning for the aircraft’s salvage from the...
MILITARY
Gazette

U.S. weighs letting diplomats leave China over tough COVID rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. State Department is considering whether to authorize departures for American diplomats and their families in China who wish to leave due to the U.S. government's inability to prevent Chinese authorities from subjecting them to intrusive pandemic control measures, sources told Reuters. Two sources familiar with the...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

China sends second-largest incursion of jets into Taiwan defence zone

China sent 39 warplanes -- mostly fighter jets -- into Taiwan's air defence zone on Sunday, the island's government said, in the second-largest daily incursion on record. The island's defence ministry said late Sunday it saw 39 warplanes from China enter Taiwan's ADIZ -- the second-largest number of incursions on record, which is shared with October 2 last year.
POLITICS
nationaldefensemagazine.org

JUST IN: Air Force Looking at How to Scale New Combat Drone Programs

The Air Force will work with industry to determine how to scale its new secretive combat drone programs, the head of the service said Jan. 19. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall revealed plans in December for two unmanned aircraft programs that could complement the service’s Next-Generation Air Dominance effort, also known as NGAD. The initiatives — which include concepts for partnering multiple drones with a crewed aircraft such as an NGAD platform or an F-35 joint strike fighter — will seek input from contractors, he said.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

China and US in race to salvage ‘flying computer’ fighter jet

The US army is racing to retrieve its sunken F-35C fighter jet that crashed in the disputed waters of the South China Sea during a “landing mishap” earlier this week.Experts say the US will face a major setback in the race between the world’s two superpowers if China finds the jet first.It was flying over the international waters, which Beijing claims as its own territory, when it crashed while attempting to land on the USS Carl Vinson on Monday.The US navy said in a statement on Tuesday that it occurred during “routine operations”, injuring seven sailors, including the pilot, who...
MILITARY
Gazette

Explainer-Flurry of missile tests displays N.Korea's increasingly diverse arsenal

SEOUL (Reuters) - This January has been one of the busiest months ever for North Korea's missile testing, with launches displaying a dizzying array of weapon types, launch locations, and increasing sophistication. From hypersonic missiles and long-range cruise missiles to missiles launched from railcars and airports, the tests highlight the...
MILITARY
Gazette

GUEST COLUMN: Companies sponsoring Olympics enable China

As China prepares to host the 2022 Winter Olympics, Beijing recently made a stunning announcement. Any athlete speaking out “against Chinese laws and regulations” will be subject to “punishment.” Beijing claims it’s an “innocent party,” but the threat to athletes is just the latest act by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)—and proves it has much to hide. Unfortunately, some of America’s largest and most well-known companies seem content to help fund Beijing’s repressive, authoritarian regime.
SPORTS
The Independent

Canada extends, expands military training mission in Ukraine

Canada is extending its mission to train Ukrainian soldiers by three years and plans to enlarge the operation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday. Trudeau said he has authorized the Canadian Armed Forces to deploy 60 more personnel to join 200 troops already on the ground, with further capacity to increase that number up to 400. It's part of a $340 million Canadian (US$268 million ) commitment.He said it also includes a provision of non-lethal equipment, intelligence sharing and support to combat cyberattacks. The Canadian mission is intended to support Ukrainian forces so the country can defend its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, the prime minister said. Trudeau said Defense Minister Anita Anand will travel to Latvia and Ukraine to visit with Canadian soldiers in the coming days. Anand said Canada has trained over 30,000 soldiers in Ukraine. Read More Four dead in one of the deadliest recent shootings in Canada2 women in Norway's Olympic cross-country team have COVID-19Nissan recalls 793K Rogues; wiring trouble raises fire risk
MILITARY
Gazette

Western countries step up response plans over fears Russia may invade Ukraine

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW (Reuters) -Western leaders stepped up preparations for any Russian military action in Ukraine on Tuesday, with talks taking place on protecting energy supplies and U.S. President Joe Biden saying he would consider imposing direct sanctions on President Vladimir Putin. Tensions remained high after NATO said https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/nato-sends-ships-jets-eastern-europe-ukraine-crisis-2022-01-24 on Monday it...
POLITICS
Gazette

As window closes on reviving Iran deal, door opens on military options

To say talks in Vienna aimed at resuscitating the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran are "on life support" might be a tad overoptimistic. Perhaps a better description would be they're on a "death watch." Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been saying there are only "a few weeks left" to...
MILITARY
The Independent

Biden vows that US troops will not move into Ukraine as tensions with Russia rise

President Joe Biden assured reporters that US troops would not be going into Ukraine even as 8,500 American troops are placed on heightened alert. “There is not going to be any American forces moving to Ukraine,” Mr Biden told reporters at a store in Washington. Mr Biden made the remarks despite the fact that on Monday, the Pentagon announced that Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin placed 8,500 troops on “heightened preparedness”. The president said that the forces were on high alert and are a part of a Nato operation.White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the announcement was made...
MILITARY
The Independent

Dramatic images and video show Navy stealth fighter jet crashing into ocean

Pictures and video footage have emerged showing the moments before and after a US Navy fighter jet crashed into the South China Sea while attempting to land on an aircraft carrier.In the video, which has circulated widely on social media, the plane – an F-35C stealth fighter – approaches the landing deck of an aircraft carrier, the USS Carl Vinson, during a routine operation. The footage shows the plane coming in to land and then disappearing from view with a bang, but the clip cuts off before the crash itself can be seen.Still images are also circulating showing the plane...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia's COVID deaths pass 700,000

MOSCOW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Russia's COVID-19 deaths passed the 700,000 mark on Friday, Reuters calculations based on new data from the Rosstat state statistics service showed. Rosstat said on Friday that 54,630 people died from COVID or related causes in December, after monthly coronavirus deaths hit a record high of nearly 90,000 in November and made Russia a country with the second highest number of deaths in the world after the United States. read more.
PUBLIC HEALTH

