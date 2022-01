Delta Air Lines, like nearly every other major airline in the United States, is exposed to ultra-low-cost carriers (ULCCs) in the marketplace. Each airline has taken a different approach to how they interact with ULCCs in their markets. Delta, which has spent the last several years engaging in a premium-oriented strategy, believes that this strategy is the one that will keep it successful, even as ULCCs continue to expand.

