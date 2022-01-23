WBB: Jacks score 114 in dominant win over Western Illinois

CHICAGO - The University of Connecticut Huskies’ women’s basketball team enjoyed a comeback in more ways than one in a detour to Chicago on Wednesday night. No. 10 UConn welcomed back star attractions Azzi Fudd and Christyn Williams back to their lineup for a showdown against Big East foe DePaul staged in place of a Thursday rematch with top-ranked South Carolina that was canceled due to rescheduling issues in the SEC. The reset conference duel managed to match, if not exceed, the drama of a top ten matchup: dealt a nine-point deficit at halftime, the Huskies fought their way back to an 80-78 victory at Winstrust Arena.

1 DAY AGO