Basketball

WBB: Jacks score 114 in dominant win over Western Illinois

gowatertown.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article1-22-22 (GoJacks.com) — The Jackrabbit women’s basketball team scored early and often in a 114-50 win over Western Illinois Saturday afternoon at Frost Arena. All five SDSU starters put up double figures in the contest, paced by...

www.gowatertown.net

gowatertown.net

Feb 3rd Arrow wrestling dual now a tri

WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Pierre has been added to the February 3rd wrestling dual at Huron to make it a tri. 4PM – Pierre vs Watertown two mats (JV Mat 1; Varsity Mat 2) 5:30PM – Huron vs Pierre two mats (JV Mat 1; Varsity girls followed by...
gowatertown.net

WBB: Burckhard scores 21 in victory at UND

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (GoJacks.com) – South Dakota State women’s basketball jumped out to a 9-0 lead and never looked back in a 75-49 win over North Dakota Thursday night at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. The Jackrabbits got a season-high 21 points from Paiton Burckhard, 17 from Myah Selland and 13 from Tori Nelson in the 26-point victory.
GRAND FORKS, ND
gowatertown.net

MBB: Jacks dismantle Fighting Hawks

1-27-22 Brookings, S.D. (GoJacks.com) – South Dakota State posted a dominant 96-61 victory over North Dakota in Frost Arena on Thursday to improve to 9-0 in conference play. Five Jackrabbits scored in double figures, led by Douglas Wilson’s 23 points and six rebounds as Baylor Scheierman poured in 13 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.
BROOKINGS, SD
