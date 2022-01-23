WBB: Jacks score 114 in dominant win over Western Illinois
5 days ago
1-22-22 (GoJacks.com) — The Jackrabbit women’s basketball team scored early and often in a 114-50 win over Western Illinois Saturday afternoon at Frost Arena. All five SDSU starters put up double figures in the contest, paced by...
A scuffle broke out in the handshake line following an SEC basketball game between Florida and. Things started to get out of hand shortly after the No. 18 Volunteers closed out a 78-71 win on their home floor. As the two teams got together for a customary handshake, players started to exchange words from a distance.
One of the more popular traditions in all of sports is set to return as March nears its arrival; with it, comes the NCAA Tournament and prediction-filled brackets. That means time is of the essence for the Michigan Wolverines, who reside in Joe Lunardi’s “first four out" bracketology projection.
CHARLESTON, S.C. -- — Hayden Brown had 26 points and 12 rebounds as The Citadel narrowly defeated Western Carolina 68-66 on Wednesday night. Brown converted a three-point play with 5.7 seconds left. Stephen Clark had 15 points and three blocks for The Citadel (9-10, 3-5 Southern Conference). Jason Roche...
CHICAGO - The University of Connecticut Huskies’ women’s basketball team enjoyed a comeback in more ways than one in a detour to Chicago on Wednesday night. No. 10 UConn welcomed back star attractions Azzi Fudd and Christyn Williams back to their lineup for a showdown against Big East foe DePaul staged in place of a Thursday rematch with top-ranked South Carolina that was canceled due to rescheduling issues in the SEC. The reset conference duel managed to match, if not exceed, the drama of a top ten matchup: dealt a nine-point deficit at halftime, the Huskies fought their way back to an 80-78 victory at Winstrust Arena.
Chris Knight had a game-high 16 points off the bench, and Loyola came out on top in a defensive struggle against Southern Illinois 44-39 on Thursday night at Banterra Center in Carbondale. The Ramblers are 5-0 in true road games this season. Trailing 29-24 in the second half, Loyola (16-3,...
WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Pierre has been added to the February 3rd wrestling dual at Huron to make it a tri. 4PM – Pierre vs Watertown two mats (JV Mat 1; Varsity Mat 2) 5:30PM – Huron vs Pierre two mats (JV Mat 1; Varsity girls followed by...
DEVILS LAKE – Seven local games made up the basketball schedule on Jan. 27. Whether it be from the NJCAA or NDHSAA ranks, there was plenty of action to go around. Here is how each team fared Thursday evening:
Postponements:
- Benson County @ Nelson County (GBB) (Rescheduled Feb. 3)
...
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (GoJacks.com) – South Dakota State women’s basketball jumped out to a 9-0 lead and never looked back in a 75-49 win over North Dakota Thursday night at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. The Jackrabbits got a season-high 21 points from Paiton Burckhard, 17 from Myah Selland and 13 from Tori Nelson in the 26-point victory.
1-27-22 Brookings, S.D. (GoJacks.com) – South Dakota State posted a dominant 96-61 victory over North Dakota in Frost Arena on Thursday to improve to 9-0 in conference play. Five Jackrabbits scored in double figures, led by Douglas Wilson’s 23 points and six rebounds as Baylor Scheierman poured in 13 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.
DEVILS LAKE – One hockey game made up the local schedule at the rink Thursday evening as Devils Lake tackled Grand Forks Central at Burdick Arena. How did the Firebirds fare, you may ask? Here you have it:
Boys:
Devils Lake vs. Grand Forks Central
...
LEE – It was a dominant showing for Schenck girls basketball, opening the game on a 30-0 run over Lee and eventually winning 61-35. It took Lee until the final four minutes of the first half to get on the board, but the Pandas scored 22 points in the second half. Eventually, Schenck finished on top with the victory on the road. They’re back in action Friday at home against Greenville, and Lee hosts East Grand on that day as well.
