San Juan County, WA

Weekly case update

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by San Juan County. Since the last update on Friday January 14th, there have been 106 new confirmed or probable cases in San Juan County. Current case count is now 856. LOPEZ ISLAND: There are nineteen new cases on Lopez Island since the last update. ORCAS ISLAND: There...

All jury trials postponed

Submitted by San Juan County District Court. As of January 19, 2022, San Juan County Superior and District Courts have entered new emergency orders postponing all jury trials until mid-February, due to high transmission rates of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. San Juan County has experienced a resurgence of COVID-19 cases...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
Weekly update: January sees a drastic increase in case numbers

Compared to November’s reports, COVID-19 case numbers have greatly increased. The week of Nov. 19 saw 3,474 new cases statewide and 149 in the local health district. In comparison, this week has seen 16,422 new cases statewide and 1,430 in the local health district. Continuing on into the University...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
Addressing the severe lack of housing for islanders

Most of us know or have heard of someone who has been a hardworking neighbor in our county for many years and who has lost their long-term rental home. Some of these friends and neighbors have been forced to move to the mainland to find housing. And most of us know of at least one business owner/manager who has been forced to curtail services because their staff can’t find housing. Please check out the recent broadcast from KUOW to hear some examples: https://www.kuow.org/stories/no-more-yurts-orcas-islanders-want-affordable-places-year-round. These stories and hundreds more point to a serious problem for everyone in the county.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
Fort Bend County COVID-19 updates for Jan. 18: Confirmed cases grow 3.5% over week

As of Jan. 18, 115,870 Fort Bend County residents are confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. In a one-week period from Jan. 11-18, the number of confirmed cases increased by 3.5%, up from 111,895 cases reported Jan. 11, according to a COVID-19 data dashboard from Fort Bend County Health & Human Services. That compares to the 14% increase in cases the county reported the week prior.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
San Juan County, WA
Free Covid test kits

Volunteer Coordinator, San Juan County SHIBA Volunteers. Each household can order 4 free Covid test kits to be delivered to their home at https://special.usps.com/testkits (while supplies last).
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
U.S. plans surprise inspections to protect communities burdened by pollution

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Wednesday announced a program of surprise pollution checks at petrochemical plants and other facilities under a Biden administration drive to protect the environment in nearby communities, which often are poor and have minority populations. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan ordered unannounced inspections...
What's new at the senior center

Submitted by Orcas Senior Center. Come one, come all! Break the winter doldrums by taking part in a silent auction from Feb. 1 to 15 at the Orcas Senior Center. Beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 1, you will find a selection of home décor, original art, and other interesting items on auction. All are items donated to the Orcas Senior Center, with the profit from the sale of these items going directly to support of the center. The winner of each item will be the person with the highest bid when the auction closes promptly at noon on Tuesday, February 15. While you’re at the Orcas Senior Center, check out Grannie’s Closet. Located in the corner of the lobby, Grannie’s Closet offers a constantly changing assortment of small items available by donation. Both the silent auction and Grannie’s Closet are open to anyone, so take a look, and check back often!
Salmonberry School Is Growing

Jan. 18 witnessed the arrival of a new classroom building for Salmonberry School. A crane, barged over from Anacortes lifted a building in two halves over a 30’ utility pole and delicately nestled it onto its foundation. With this new arrival, Salmonberry increased its on-campus capacity from 45 to 60 students.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
CORONAVIRUS: 1,489 new cases in weekly Seattle Public Schools update; district responds to teachers' safety requests

We were going to hold off on our entire weekly local pandemic roundup until tomorrow because of the holiday. Then we discovered that despite the holiday, Seattle Public Schools has posted its weekly dashboard update. (King County Public Health won’t have new numbers until tomorrow, so that’s when we’ll update the other local stats.) Districtwide, the cumulative SPS case total for this school year is now 3,590, 1,489 more than a week earlier. Here’s the local school-by-school breakout (as always, these totals also are cumulative):
SEATTLE, WA

