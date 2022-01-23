Weekly case update

Submitted by Orcas Senior Center. Come one, come all! Break the winter doldrums by taking part in a silent auction from Feb. 1 to 15 at the Orcas Senior Center. Beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 1, you will find a selection of home décor, original art, and other interesting items on auction. All are items donated to the Orcas Senior Center, with the profit from the sale of these items going directly to support of the center. The winner of each item will be the person with the highest bid when the auction closes promptly at noon on Tuesday, February 15. While you’re at the Orcas Senior Center, check out Grannie’s Closet. Located in the corner of the lobby, Grannie’s Closet offers a constantly changing assortment of small items available by donation. Both the silent auction and Grannie’s Closet are open to anyone, so take a look, and check back often!

CHARITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO