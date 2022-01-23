ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Former Georgia WR Jermaine Burton announces transfer to Alabama

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qwpmw_0dtkB30e00
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Jermaine Burton spent two seasons in Athens, Georgia with the Bulldogs. After winning a national championship with the team, Burton entered the transfer portal and will be joining forces with the team he helped take down.

In a video shared to his Twitter account, Burton announces he will be transferring to Alabama.

The video is captioned “Love you ma” and hash tagged “RTR” at the end of it. The clip is full of highlights and ends with the vintage Alabama logo.

Burton will be a huge pickup for the Crimson Tide, as the team lost Jameson Williams and John Metchie III to the 2022 NFL draft.

In his two years with Georgia, Burton totaled 53 receptions for 901 yards and eight touchdowns. He was a four-star recruit in the 2020 class.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to share updates on Burton’s transition to the Crimson Tide

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
FanSided

Georgia football: Bringing Mike Bobo back is a strong choice

The rumors surrounding Georgia football bringing back Mike Bobo seem to have some traction. Would this be a good or bad decision for head coach Kirby Smart?. Some believe it would hinder the Dawgs because of the offense style he runs, but at the same time, it seems like the role will be an analyst, one similar to when Will Muschamp first came back to Athens.
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Jaheim Singletary Ranked No. 1 Corner in Final Rankings

The SI99 is an elite group of prospects. Assembled by the SI All American staff, led by Lead Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr., the SI99 is the nation's 99-best prospects in the class of 2022. This year, in the final rankings, Georgia accounts for ten of those 99 players, third-most...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bruce Pearl comments on interest in Louisville job

Bruce Pearl is a name being mentioned a lot in connection to the now-open head coaching job at Louisville. But, would Pearl really leave the Tigers, the team he’s built up into the No. 1 team in the country this season?. On “KeyShawn, JWill and Max” on Thursday, Pearl...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Facebook
AL.com

Auburn hoops greatness lost on Kentucky’s coach

You know Auburn has captured something unprecedented in college basketball when even Kentucky can’t seem to fully grasp the significance of it. Auburn (18-1, 7-0 in the SEC) celebrated its first No.1 ranking in the AP basketball poll on Monday, and that’s great, but what really framed Auburn’s rise in the proper context was Kentucky coach John Calipari trying to patronize the Tigers and their fans three days after getting bullied on the Plains by a superior team.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Alabama punter enters transfer portal

The 13th member of the 2021 Alabama football team to enter the transfer portal was once the starting punter. Ty Perine, who didn’t appear in a game in the last two seasons, entered the market Tuesday evening. Perine, a Prattville High School product, stepped onto the scene as a...
PRATTVILLE, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Caleb Williams News

A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Watch: Things Get Heated In College Basketball Handshake Line

A scuffle broke out in the handshake line following an SEC basketball game between Florida and. Things started to get out of hand shortly after the No. 18 Volunteers closed out a 78-71 win on their home floor. As the two teams got together for a customary handshake, players started to exchange words from a distance.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

71K+
Followers
117K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy