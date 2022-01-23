ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama WBB takes down Auburn on the road 75-68

By AJ Spurr
 4 days ago
Gary Cosby Jr - The Tuscaloosa News

Alabama women’s basketball traveled to Auburn today to take on the Tigers on the road. The Crimson Tide needed a win after losing the last five games. Their most recent win before today was also against Auburn.

Kristy Curry’s team improves to 11-8 with the 75-68 win over the Tigers.

Senior guard Brittany Davis led the team in points with 24 and led in rebounds with eight total.

The Crimson Tide’s conference record stands at 2-6 with both wins being against Auburn. The team will now turn their attention to Missouri, which they will play at home in Coleman Coliseum on Jan. 30.

