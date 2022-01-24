ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Fashion Designer Thierry Mugler Dies Aged 73: Facebook Statement

By AFP News
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench designer Thierry Mugler, who reigned over fashion in the 1980s, died on Sunday at the age of 73 of "natural causes", according to his agent. Mugler's daring collections came to define the...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

This Week, The Best Dressed Stars Stepped Into The Matrix

Call it the Wachowski effect. Just as the visionary work of the filmmaking sisters is experiencing a renaissance thanks to the release of The Matrix Resurrections, celebrities appear to be taking their fashion cues from Neo, Trinity, and the leather-clad characters of the ’90s sci-fi action film. Granted, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have been referencing the franchise’s slick aesthetic for seasons, but last week actors and entertainers joined them in adopting the look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Naomi Campbell Pens Emotional Tribute to André Leon Talley: 'Rest Easy King'

Naomi Campbell is mourning the loss of her late friend André Leon Talley, who died Tuesday of undisclosed circumstances at the age of 73. Alongside a collection of throwback photos of the pair posted to Instagram Thursday, Campbell, 51, wrote a lengthy caption sharing some of the highlights of their friendship, "from flying in helicopters in Brazil and landing in a football field in a storm, to running around Moscow buying Russian dolls and typical Russian hats, to dancing around in my hotel room in Paris."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Alicia Keys and Lizzo go bold in same skintight floral catsuit

Me-ow. The catsuit isn’t going anywhere in 2022; in fact, it’s only getting bolder. While tons of celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner and Priyanka Chopra have been rocking the second-skin trend in all sorts of colors and prints, Alicia Keys and Lizzo took things a step further recently by reaching for the same floral version with built-in gloves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Thierry Mugler
Elle

10 Of André Leon Talley’s Most Iconic Fashion Moments

André Leon Talley, who has sadly died aged 73, was a legend in many respects. He was the first black man to ever hold the title of Creative Director at Vogue, an early, outspoken and constant champion of diversity in the fashion industry and one of the most respected fashion journalists in the world with a career spanning five decades.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Rihanna Embraces Logomania in Her Latest Date Night Look

If logomania was a city, I'd like to personally nominate Rihanna as mayor. Last night, the fashion-beauty-music mogul made her way to her favored Italian eatery, Santa Monica's Giorgio Baldi, accompanied by beau A$AP Rocky. And, as per usual, Rihanna took the outing as an opportunity to flaunt some serious Fashion (emphasis on the capital F) looks, this time going all out with the monogrammed logos as seen in the Gucci and Balenciaga Hacker Project.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Thierry Mugler’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made From His Brand Before His Death

Since his death, fashion lovers have wondered about Thierry Mugler‘s net worth and how much he made from his eponymous brand, MUGLER, before he passed. Mugler—whose full name was Manfred Thierry Mugler—died on January 23, 2022 of “natural causes.” He was 73 years old. “#RIP We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace,” his team wrote in an Intagram post at the time in both English and French. “Nous avons l’immense tristesse de vous faire part du décès de Monsieur Manfred Thierry Mugler survenu dimanche 23...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Paris#French#Afp
TheConversationAU

André Leon Talley dreamed of a life 'in the pages of Vogue, where bad things never happened'

Every time we see a “fashion moment”, we use the words of André Leon Talley, from his description of Galliano’s 1994 Japonisme show. Talley, who died yesterday age 73, was a flamboyant, over-the-top figure from the fashion industry, inclined to snobbery and rather overbearing. He had a longstanding love of French culture and the cross-fertilisation of fashion, art, poetry and life. Most prominently, he worked at Condé Nast for four decades, where, as creative director and editor-at-large of Vogue, he shaped the way we understand and talk about fashion. Born in Washington in 1948, Talley was raised by his modest grandmother in segregated...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Kate releases three striking photographs to mark her 40th birthday

The Duchess of Cambridge has marked her milestone 40th birthday by releasing three portraits showing the sophisticated glamour of the future queen.Kate has been pictured in three relaxed poses, wearing different Alexander McQueen dresses and with her hair flowing.Celebrated fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, famed for working with industry stars like Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss described photographing the duchess as “a moment of pure joy” and said with her “positive energy” she can “bring hope to the whole world”.The duchess will celebrate her 40th birthday on Sunday and the event is likely to be a private family affair marked...
WORLD
Footwear News

Kanye West’s Girlfriend Julia Fox and Kim Kardashian Have Major Style Differences

Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox are two of the most-watched figures in pop culture right now. Though both have affiliated fashion transformations with the rapper Kanye West, their styles largely differ. After Fox’s burst onto the fashion circuit in 2019, the actress largely favors versatile pieces on the red carpet. Her ensembles often include midi-length dresses with silky textures or sequins, paired almost exclusively with black pointed-toe pumps. Occasionally, she’ll branch out in pointed-toe boots in a similar tone. She’s also been seen in midi skirts paired with bodysuits and turtlenecks, creating a contrasting effect. On the opposite side of the spectrum,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

André Leon Talley: A Life in Pictures

On Tuesday, the legendary Vogue editor and creative force that was André Leon Talley died at the age of 73, his agent David Vigliano confirmed. Known for his deep knowledge of fashion history and his myriad friendships with some of the most influential figures and style and culture from the past half-century, Talley’s six-foot-six stature and flamboyant fashion sense made him one of the most recognizable faces and beloved figures in the industry, and beyond.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Thierry Mugler Invented the Modern-Day Fembot

Style Points is a weekly column about how fashion intersects with the wider world. For his fall 1989 "Buick" collection, Manfred Thierry Mugler turned women into race cars. Clad in souped-up supermodel silhouettes that resembled high-design 1950's automobiles, his models strutted around in their hubcap bra cups and fender peplums. They shared the hard-edged mien of the women in Tamara de Lempicka's paintings, all chrome finishes and knowing sneers. The era's cars had been modeled on female curves in an attempt to humanize the machines; now, Mugler was reverse engineering the equation. That show might have been the ultimate expression of his vision—the female body celebrated and transformed into something both slickly commercial and dreamily conceptual.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Manolo Blahnik Reflects on 5 Decades of Friendship With André Leon Talley: ‘He Was Like a Brother to Me. He Was Always Shining.’

Few people knew André Leon Talley like Manolo Blahnik, who reflected on five incredible decades of friendship with the legendary editor in a heartfelt statement today. “He was like a brother to me, and I treasured every minute of our five decades of friendship,” Blahnik said. “André was a force in fashion and paved the way for so many creative people in an industry he adored and was integral to. He was honest, spirited and always candid.” Talley died on Tuesday in a White Plains, N.Y hospital. The cause of death was not revealed, but The New York Times reported that he...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Walks in Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Show to Honor Virgil Abloh

Naomi Campbell looked angelic during her latest runway turn. The supermodel closed an emotional Louis Vuitton fall ‘22 men’s show in Paris on Thursday. After posing on the red carpet, Campbell later appeared on the runway to model  Virgil Abloh’s last collection for the french luxury fashion house. For the ensemble, Campbell wore a white overcoat that doubled as a blazer on top of a white button-up featuring lapels that jutted out in the front of the outfit. She also donned slightly loose white trousers. The Louis Vuitton team accessorized her with a white baseball cap and a white tie. View this...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Cardi B Proves She’s the Queen of Logomania in Dior Bustier Ensemble

Cardi B gives a lesson in matching patterns. The “Money” rapper posted a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed just how coordinated the fashion lover and musician is. For the ensemble, Cardi wore a matching Dior Trotter print coat and an asymmetrical skirt in the brand’s signature blue and white color. Underneath, she popped on a nude and white bodysuit in the same notable print. It added a nice touch of contrast and broke up the monotony of the blue and white colors of the print. She accessorized with a matching stroller and baby bag in the same logo. View...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Beyoncé, Tracee Ellis Ross, and More Mourn Death of Thierry Mugler

Manfred Thierry Mugler, the French fashion designer whose work was embraced by Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian (among many others across multiple decades), has died at the age of 73. In a statement shared to Twitter and Instagram early Monday, a rep for the eponymous Mugler label remembered the creative...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Thierry Mugler Called His Surgeries ‘Architectural Research’—Here’s How He Used His Face For Art

Like his fashion designs, Thierry Mugler‘s face was also used as a form of art. Mugler, the founder of the French fashion house Mugler, had underwent several facial reconstructive surgeries in his life before his death in 2022. Mugler, whose full name was Manfred Thierry Mugler, died on January 23, 2022 of “natural causes.” He was 73 years old. “#RIP We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace,” his team wrote in an Intagram post at the time in both English and French. “Nous avons l’immense tristesse...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Julia Fox wore same dress as Kim Kardashian before date with Kanye West

Call it fashion foreshadowing. Shortly before her Miami dinner date with Kanye West, Julia Fox stepped out in a dress made famous by the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian. The “Uncut Gems” actress, 31, wore Jean Paul Gaultier’s sheer striped gown — made to fit like a second skin and transform the wearer into a walking optical illusion — to Christian Louboutin’s “LoubIllusions” party during Paris Fashion Week in late September.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy