Fashion Designer Thierry Mugler Dies Aged 73: Facebook Statement

Few people knew André Leon Talley like Manolo Blahnik, who reflected on five incredible decades of friendship with the legendary editor in a heartfelt statement today. “He was like a brother to me, and I treasured every minute of our five decades of friendship,” Blahnik said. “André was a force in fashion and paved the way for so many creative people in an industry he adored and was integral to. He was honest, spirited and always candid.” Talley died on Tuesday in a White Plains, N.Y hospital. The cause of death was not revealed, but The New York Times reported that he...

