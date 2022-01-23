Mayor Eric Adams To ‘Flood’ Subway System With Police, Mental Health Professionals In Attempt To Stop Violence

NEW from THE TRACE: Eric Adams’s new public safety plan relies on both policing and community programs. “We won’t go back to the bad old days,” Adams said at a Monday news conference announcing his new violence prevention strategy. “We must address the root causes of these challenges and help our young people on a better path long before they pick up a gun.” As Chip Brownlee shows in a new story about that Blueprint to End Gun Violence, the plan includes elements from the public safety debate’s competing camps, including increasing police patrols and coordinating with federal and state law enforcement on gun trafficking, as well as investing more in summer youth jobs programs. Perhaps most importantly on the non-policing side, the plan would expand the network of gun violence prevention programs that operate under the city’s Crisis Management System, the nation’s largest city-coordinated gun violence prevention framework. You can read more about the new strategy here.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO