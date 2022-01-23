ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mayor Eric Adams To ‘Flood’ Subway System With Police, Mental Health Professionals In Attempt To Stop Violence

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams is vowing to roll out a new plan to try to curb gun violence and improve safety in the city. “Immediately,...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radio Facts

Defunded Police Unit Reinstated by NY Mayor Eric Adams

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during the 90th Winter Meeting of USCM on January 20, 2022 in WashingtonPhoto by Alex Wong/Getty Images. As part of his initiative to end gun violence, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has pledged to fulfill a promise to reinstate the controversial plainclothes anti-gun unit, he announced on Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams Insists Reimagined Anti-Crime Unit, Other Measures Will Be Effective, Not Abusive

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Facing some pushback, Mayor Eric Adams is defending his safety plans to end the epidemic of gun violence. He insists the reimagined Anti-Crime Unit and other high-tech tools will be effective, not abusive, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Tuesday. Adams never pulled any punches when he ran for mayor. He said time and time again that he would bring back a new version of the much maligned NYPD unit as an integral part of his public safety plan. “I didn’t have a secret of what I was going to do,” Adams said. And yet, when he actually did it in response...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
fox5ny.com

Times Square deadly subway push: Mayor Adams says system is safe

NEW YORK - Despite the shoving death of Michelle Alyssa Go, 40, by a homeless man in Times Square over the weekend, Mayor Eric Adams said the transit system remains safe. Simon Martial, 61, was charged with second-degree murder after pushing Go, an Asian American woman, in front of a southbound R train Saturday morning. Martial had an extensive criminal history dating back to the 1990s. He was also wanted on an outstanding warrant when he attempted to push another woman onto the tracks before approaching Go.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
iheart.com

Mayor Adams Announces Plan To Combat Gun Violence

After one NYPD officer was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting, Mayor Eric Adams has unveiled a plan to confront gun violence in New York City. “We are going to turn our pain into purpose. We are going to unite and take action,” Adams said. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC gun violence: Mayor Adams asks for help

Mayor Eric Adams has responded to another senseless shooting in New York City. Surveillance video shows a suspect running down a Bronx street pointing a gun. Caught in the crossfire? An 11-month-old baby. Mayor Adams said the NYPD can’t tackle gun violence in the city alone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Mental Health#Stop Violence#Gun Violence#Anti Gun Unit
thetrace.org

Inside NYC Mayor Eric Adams’s Gun Violence Prevention Plan

NEW from THE TRACE: Eric Adams’s new public safety plan relies on both policing and community programs. “We won’t go back to the bad old days,” Adams said at a Monday news conference announcing his new violence prevention strategy. “We must address the root causes of these challenges and help our young people on a better path long before they pick up a gun.” As Chip Brownlee shows in a new story about that Blueprint to End Gun Violence, the plan includes elements from the public safety debate’s competing camps, including increasing police patrols and coordinating with federal and state law enforcement on gun trafficking, as well as investing more in summer youth jobs programs. Perhaps most importantly on the non-policing side, the plan would expand the network of gun violence prevention programs that operate under the city’s Crisis Management System, the nation’s largest city-coordinated gun violence prevention framework. You can read more about the new strategy here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Keber Martinez Arrested In Jacobi Hospital Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a suspect is under arrest after a gunman opened fire Tuesday at Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx. This comes as Mayor Eric Adams is facing pressure to reduce gun violence in the city. “The mayor needs to step up, because this is ridiculous,” patient Rosie Martinez told CBS2. “People can’t even come to the emergency room now?” Gunshots erupted around noon Tuesday inside the emergency room. Police said surveillance video shows 25-year-old Keber Martinez in the waiting room when he suddenly pulls out a gun and shoots a 35-year-old man. “I was in the vicinity. I saw all the...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Police: Man Shot In ER Waiting Area At Jacobi Hospital

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man seeking medical treatment on Tuesday afternoon was shot inside of Jacobi Medical Center. The NYPD is still searching for the gunman, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported. Police believe it was a targeted attack, adding the victim underwent surgery and is expected to recover. “I’m visiting my mother, saying goodbyes, and I hear ‘active shooter,'” hospital visitor David Rivera said. “I didn’t see anything. I just heard and ran, heard and ran, heard and ran,” patient Christopher Betances added. What Betances heard were gunshots in the waiting area of Jacobi Medical Center’s emergency room around 12:30 p.m. “I heard the first one...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Union Head Says Recent Subway Push Incidents Are ‘Traumatizing’ For Conductors

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The pressure is mounting on the MTA because of an alarming rise of violence in the city. This as another passenger was pushed on to the subway tracks in yet another unprovoked attack, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Monday. “When somebody is pushed in front of your train, to actually know somebody was murdered and your train was used in a murder, I think that’s probably some of the most traumatizing,” Transport Workers Union Vice President Canella Gomez said. READ MORE: 62-Year-Old Man Pushed Onto Subway Tracks In Lower Manhattan Gomez represents train operators and conductors for the union and reaches out...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy