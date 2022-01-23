ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams open as 3.5-point favorites over 49ers in NFC Championship game

By Barry Werner
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams survived an incredible rally by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round.

They have lost to the San Francisco 49ers six straight times, including twice this season.

So, who is the favorite January 30 when the NFC West champ Rams play host to the wild-card 49ers in the NFC Championship game?

The Rams, of course.

They open as 3.5-point favorites looking to avoid a third straight loss this season and Sean McVay’s seventh straight to Kyle Shanahan.

The total has been set at 46.5 points.

San Francisco 49ers vs. LA Rams

