Recently, the Southern Lehigh School Board voted to end the mask mandate for all. This bold, 7-2 vote – with the only dissenters being board members Dr. Christopher Wayock and William Lycett, who believed the mandate should expire immediately as previously planned – was based on the balance between risk and benefit considering what is currently known about the health and welfare of our children. Realizing that other neighboring school districts including Quakertown and Saucon Valley have already moved to a mask optional policy without harm to the operation of their schools, I believe the decision was made taking into consideration the entirety of the community input with the best interest of the students in mind.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO