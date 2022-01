Western Michigan earned MAC men’s and women’s tennis Singles Player of the Week award as the conference announced its weekly honors Thursday. Peter Kuszynski earned the first player of the week honor given out by the conference this year after taking down Michigan’s Andrew Fenty at court No. 1 6-4, 0-6, 6-4. His win was the only one WMU secured over the Wolverines. Kuszynski earned two Singles Player of the Week honors last year on his way to a first team All-MAC selection.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO