Some services are still down, after a multi-day network attack on Canada's foreign ministry last week.“Some access to internet and internet-based services are currently not working," said a statement from the Treasury Board, which makes recommendations on how the government of Canada spends its money.Officials have not yet said who was responsible for the attack, but it took place on Wednesday following advice from Canadian intelligence that network operators of critical infrastructure should upgrade their security in case of Russian cyber threats."There is no indication that any other government departments have been impacted," continued the Treasury Board statement.Canada, the US, the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO