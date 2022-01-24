ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams limit ticket sales by region to keep Niners fans away for NFC Championship Game

By John Healy
 4 days ago

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will meet in the NFC Championship Game next Sunday at SoFi Stadium, but good luck getting a ticket if you are a Niners fan.

A 49ers beat reporter shared a screen shot of a disclaimer to buy tickets for the game, which said public sales will be restricted to the Greater Los Angeles region. Orders by residents outside the region will be canceled without notice and refunds given.

It seems as if the Rams are doing this in attempt to limit the number of 49ers fans in attendance to give the team more of a homefield advantage.

When the 49ers played the Rams in Week 18 the stadium was filled with Niners faithful, who had to win in order to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

The 49ers fans were so loud, the Rams had to go to a silent count for a home game. It was such an issue, last week Kelly Stafford, the wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, begged fans not to sell their wild-card tickets to Cardinals fans.

It is not unheard of for teams to do this. The Titans did something similar this week to limit Bengals fans traveling and the Seahawks actually banned fans to California residents in 2013 when they played the Niners in the NFC Championship Game.

The Rams also decided to draw this line prior to their game against the Bucs and nearly jinxed themselves as they blew a 27-3 lead only to prevail in the end with a 30-27 victory.

