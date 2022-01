For a second successive Winter Olympics, Russian athletes will not compete under their nation’s banner at Beijing 2022.In December 2019, the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) levied a four-year ban from international sport against Russia for running what it found to be a state-sponsored doping scheme.This ban has since been reduced to two years, but qualified athletes will compete under the abbreviation ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) in China.At the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, Russian athletes competed under the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) tag, winning 17 medals — curlers Alexander Krushelnitskiy and Anastasia Bryzgalova were stripped of mixed doubles bronze after the...

