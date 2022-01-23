ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Swings to Sixth-Highest Grossing Movie in History With $1.69 Billion Globally

By Rebecca Rubin
wiltonbulletin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, Sony’s comic book adventure became the sixth-highest grossing movie in history with $1.69 billion at the worldwide box office (not adjusted for inflation). It passed “Jurassic World” ($1.67 billion) and “The Lion King” ($1.66 billion) to secure that spot. More from...

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Variety

‘Spider-Man No Way Home’ Costume Designer Explains Why It Has ‘Every Element to Win Best Picture’

Back in 2018, “Black Panther” cracked the best picture race and showed that the industry was ready to recognize the superhero movie. It also landed five other nominations and made Oscar history when Ruth E. Carter and Hannah Beachler won in their respective categories of costume design and production design. This year, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which just swung back to the top of the box office is leading the conversation once again for all the reasons Owen Gleiberman mentioned here, showing why a superhero movie should be considered worthy of cracking the best picture race — especially as the number...
AFP

'Spider-Man' swings into sixth place on all-time box office list

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" powered its way into sixth place on the all-time global box office list, as it returned to the top spot in North American theaters at the weekend, industry data showed Sunday. In its sixth week out, the Sony superhero yarn with Tom Holland in the title role took in an estimated $14.1 million in the United States and Canada after slipping briefly from the top rung last weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported. Globally, its expected $1.69 billion total would push it past blockbusters "Jurassic World" ($1.67 billion) and "The Lion King" ($1.66 billion) into sixth place on the all-time list, according to Box Office Mojo, a division of the Internet Movie Database (IMDb). The achievement is all the more notable given that it came during the coronavirus pandemic, when theatergoers have been skeptical about returning to auditoriums amid an Omicron-fueled surge in the number of cases.
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Read The Screenplay For A Marvel That’s Now One Of The Biggest Movies Of All Time

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Spoiler Alert: This story contains major plot details of Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man: No Way Home opened December 17 and shattered box office records for the pandemic era and beyond. In case there is anyone out there left who still hasn’t seen the movie, this article will touch on some spoilers from the Sony/Marvel film — and the screenplay certainly will. In the script by franchise veterans Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, everyone knows that Peter Parker...
Variety

Sam Raimi Explains His ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Feelings, Reveals Whether ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Is Finished Filming

Sam Raimi, the director of Columbia Pictures’ original “Spider-Man” trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, has spoken out about watching his original cast reprise their roles in last year’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” In an exclusive interview with Variety while promoting the Oscar-shortlisted film “You’re Dead Hélène,” a live-action horror short film produced by Raimi, the director discussed seeing Maguire, Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina take up their iconic characters once again. “It was so much fun,” Raimi said. “I love ‘No Way Home’ and the audience I was with went crazy. It was delightful to watch Alfred play his role, and Willem Dafoe,...
Tom Holland
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Flexes Its Power Ahead of Fantasy-Crowded 2022

There were no elves, dwarfs or hobbits shown — not even a few crumbs of lembas bread. And yet, Amazon’s teaser video Jan. 19 revealing the mere title of its upcoming The Lord of the Rings TV series managed to rack up an estimated social reach of 1 billion impressions and trended in markets worldwide on Twitter and YouTube, the studio claims. “To already see this much enthusiasm for the series is incredible and gets us even more excited for what we’ll be sharing with fans in the near future,” says Ukonwa Ojo, global CMO of Prime Video and Amazon Studios. The show’s...
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Just Beat Black Panther to Become #4 Movie of All-Time

Spider-Man: No Way Home ended up passing Black Panther to take its spot as the 4th highest-grossing film of al time in the United States. Domestically, Black Panther was a turning point for Marvel in 2018. As a part of an absolutely staggering year for the franchise, the Chadwick Boseman-led picture got nominated for an Academy Award and notched over a billion dollars. But, Spider-Man is hoping to swing into similar rarified air. Over $700 million at the domestic box office is basically unfathomable in a world still dealing with the global health situation. But, there's Tom Holland with his buddies Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, still cruising along. The road ahead for No Way Home gets a bit more dicey. This weekend saw Scream take the box office crown from Spidey's latest adventure. But, people aren't letting that get in the way.
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Tops $1.6B WW & Becomes Biggest Movie Ever In Mexico; ‘Scream’ Shouts With $49M Global Bow – International Box Office

UPDATE, writethru: In its fifth weekend, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home swung past the $900M mark at the international box office to weave a $926.3M running cume after a $33.4M session in 63 markets. The worldwide total through Sunday is an Electro-fying $1.625B. Notably during the frame, this Spidey scaled new heights in Latin America, becoming the highest-grossing film of all time in Mexico ($72M cume) and the No. 2 movie ever in Brazil ($50.4M), Central America ($12.6M) and Ecuador ($7.9M). The Tom Holland-fronted phenom also crossed $100M globally in IMAX with an estimated $101.2M through Monday. This is only the 11th...
theappalachianonline.com

Review: “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

This review is spoiler-free, with the exception of some details shown in trailers. For those who have not seen trailers, proceed with caution. Sony and Marvel’s latest installment of the “Spider-Man” franchise is unlike anything we’ve ever seen. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is directed by Jon Watts and once again stars Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon as they continue their adventures with our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.
NewsTimes

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Returns to No. 1 on Box Office Charts in Sixth Weekend of Release

It’s Peter Parker’s world, we’re just living in it. After a brief hiatus to let another movie sell a few tickets, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has unseated “Scream” and reclaimed the top spot on domestic box office charts. Now in its sixth weekend of release, Sony’s comic book sequel added another $14.1 million from 3,705 North American venues this weekend, enough for first place.
boxofficepro.com

Weekend Estimates: Spider-Man: No Way Home ($14.13M) Reclaims No. 1 Spot From Scream ($12.4M); Webslinger Sequel is Now 6th-Highest-Grossing Film Globally at $1.69B

It was a neck-and-neck race for the top spot at the box office this weekend, with two holdovers – last weekend’s No. 1 film Scream and the six-week-old Spider-Man: No Way Home – vying for bragging rights over a slow frame in which two wide openers failed to make much of an impression.
Collider

'Spider Man: No Way Home's Green Goblin Gets Movie-Accurate Figures From Hot Toys

Spider-Man fans and collectors rejoice! Hot Toys has just unveiled two new 1/6 scale Green Goblin collectible figures inspired by the character's appearance in the newest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the box office smash hit Spider-Man: No Way Home. The figure of Willem Dafoe’s Norman Osborn / Green...
punchdrunkcritics.com

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Swings Back Into The #1 Spot

2. Scream – $12.4M/$51.3M. Sure, it wasn’t a great weekend for the confusingly named latest installment in the Scream franchise…a 58% drop in box office receipts can never be called a “good” weekend, but the horror film did enough damage in it’s first week to hold a respectable pandemic take of $51M.
Deadline

Sony Pictures Picks Up Mark Wahlberg Movie ‘Father Stu’, Sets Easter Weekend Release

Sony Pictures has acquired global rights to Rosalind Ross’ feature directorial debut Father Stu, starring and produced by Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg. Written by Ross, the film follows the true-life story of boxer-turned-priest, Father Stuart Long, whose journey from self-destruction to redemption inspired countless people along the way. Sony has set a theatrical release of Father Stu for Good Friday, April 15. The move comes in the wake of MGM/UAR’s Thirteen Lives shifting from Easter weekend to Nov. 18. Father Stu will be opening on a weekend where Warner Bros has Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Oscar winner Mel Gibson and Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver, and Teresa Ruiz...
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Director Jon Watts Was Worried They Wouldn't Finish the Movie Because of COVID-19

Spider-Man: No Way Home began filming after the world had already plunged into a global pandemic, and it's because of COVID-19 Spidey helmer Jon Watts didn't think the film would ever get produced. Watts and his team started working on the pre-production pieces of the film—writing, storyboards, and previz—a few months before the pandemic started to spread. Once it reached the United States in March 2020, however, Watts was concerned about the movie's status.
