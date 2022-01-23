Fatal crash near Pueblo kills 2; infant airlifted to hospital

Photo Credit: kali9 (iStock).

A crash on Colorado Highway 50 left two people dead and a 1-year-old with life threatening injuries after a vehicle rear-ended a semi truck near the Pueblo Airport Sunday morning, Colorado State Patrol said.

Troopers responded to the highway around 9:50 a.m. after a 2005 Cadillac Deville crashed into the back of a "slow-moving semi" at a "high rate of speed" while the semi tried to turn left onto Colorado Highway 231, the state patrol said.

The 29-year-old driver and a 31-year-old passenger of the Cadillac, both unbuckled, died at the scene of the crash, and a 1-year-old passenger was airlifted to Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, with life threatening injuries, troopers said.

The semi driver was uninjured, troopers said.

Speed, alcohol and/or drugs are being investigated as factors in the crash, according to the state patrol.