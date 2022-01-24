ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC’s cop bashers need to get on board to make the city safe again

By Post Editorial Board
NYPost
NYPost
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h0uC3_0dtk3DUw00
Following the murder of rookie NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, Mayor Adams is promising a comprehensive anti-crime plan this week that will include his promised new anti-gun unit as well as more cops underground. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock

“Now your soul will spend the rest of my days without me, throughout me, right beside me. I love you till the end of time,” runs the heartbreaking Instagram post from the widow of slain NYPD cop Jason Rivera to “my beautiful angel.”

This, as police sources share fresh details of the brutal killing, saying body-cam footage shows the perp kept shooting at the two officers as they lay helpless on the floor.

Meanwhile, Sunday brought another subway shoving (no serious injuries this time, thankfully) and a gruesome Brooklyn shooting of two teen girls and a man, 35, sitting in a car, among other horrors.

Enough.

Mayor Eric Adams now vows to offer a comprehensive anti-crime plan this week that will include his promised new anti-gun unit as well as more cops underground. As we’ve noted, he’s saying the right things in broad terms; we look forward to more details, including how he’ll ensure that those officers actually patrol the subways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k517h_0dtk3DUw00
DA Bragg has come under fire for directing his office to take a lenient approach to prosecutions by dropping some misdemeanor cases and not seeking bail or prison time in a host of others.

And other electeds need to step up, too — to wind back the “reforms” that leave far too many perps facing revolving-door “justice” and police reluctant to be proactive. And, in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s case, to remove Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg if he persists in refusing to do his job.

Cop-bashers like Public Advocate Jumaane Williams expressing sympathy for victims and outrage at violence isn’t enough when the city is seeing atrocity after atrocity: Walk the walk, people.

Comments / 12

EDITORIAL GUEST
4d ago

NYC is out of control very violent slashing, stabbings, mugging, killing, rapping, on trains and alley way, shootings, people have move out of NYC to NJ.

Reply(6)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Page Six

Virginia man crashes car into Taylor Swift’s Tribeca building

A Virginia man was arrested on Thursday for drunkenly crashing his car into Taylor Swift’s Manhattan building and attempting to get inside, cops said. Morgan Mank, 31, of Ashburn, was charged with DWI after a witness said he drove the wrong way on Franklin Street and ran into a residential building on the cobblestone street, near Hudson Street, at 3:15 a.m., according to the police.
VIRGINIA STATE
NYPost

San Francisco police up reward for Doodler serial killer to $200K

San Francisco police announced Thursday they were offering $200,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a serial killer who targeted gay men in the 1970s. Cops also added a sixth man to the list of suspected victims of “The Doodler,” as they doubled the reward from $100,000 on the 48th anniversary of the killer’s first known murder.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy