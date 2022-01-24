Nets Starting Lineup Against The Timberwolves

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Brooklyn Nets are in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Since the game is on the road they will have Kyrie Irving in the starting lineup (he is not eligible for home games at Barclays Center in New York City).

The Nets took over the first seed in the Eastern Conference on Friday night when they beat the San Antonio Spurs, and the Chicago Bulls lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.

They are currently 29-16 in 45 games played, and have a half-game lead over the Bulls and the Miami Heat for the top spot.

Related stories on NBA basketball