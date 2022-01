Roman Catholic still showing it’s the class of the Philadelphia Catholic League:. Aside from its loss to Archbishop Wood, Roman Catholic has been pushing toward a return to the Palestra and its first league crown since 2019. That team boasted Hakim Hart (Maryland), Seth Lundy (Penn State), Jalen Duren (Memphis), Justice Williams (LSU) and Lynn Greer III (St. Joe’s) and led the Cahillites to their second consecutive title. That team was one of the most star-studded in recent memory and only three years later, the new group is ready to seize its moment.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO