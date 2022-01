The Kansas City Chiefs enter the AFC Championship as the 2-seed in the AFC, while the Cincinnati Bengals are 4-seed in the bracket. On paper, many would expect the Chiefs to win at home with ease, but it might not be that simple. Kansas City head coach Andy Reid knows that his team has its hands full with the Bengals, who they lost to earlier this year. A big reason for that? Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO