Waterloo Town Supervisor Trout criticized for Facebook post called racist

Waterloo Town Supervisor Don Trout is being criticized for a social media post that some see as racist.

Gannett reports Trout publicly shared a cartoon listing “the warning signs of white supremacy,” on his personal Facebook page. The post lists eight traits of a white supremacist, such as “no criminal record, “good credit rating” and “full time employment.”

In a letter to Trout and the rest of Waterloo’s Town Board members, Rob Millis, a former New York resident who now lives in Oregon, called the post “straight up racist.”

“This is posted publicly by someone who is supposed to be representing and serving your community,” Millis said. “I can’t imagine what it would be like to be a person of color living in or even visiting Waterloo after seeing this.”

Trout, a Republican, defended the post and said he considered it “nothing more than political satire.”

