ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, NY

Waterloo Town Supervisor Trout criticized for Facebook post called racist

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mjHj3_0dtk0e1o00

Waterloo Town Supervisor Don Trout is being criticized for a social media post that some see as racist.

Gannett reports Trout publicly shared a cartoon listing “the warning signs of white supremacy,” on his personal Facebook page. The post lists eight traits of a white supremacist, such as “no criminal record, “good credit rating” and “full time employment.”

In a letter to Trout and the rest of Waterloo’s Town Board members, Rob Millis, a former New York resident who now lives in Oregon, called the post “straight up racist.”

“This is posted publicly by someone who is supposed to be representing and serving your community,” Millis said. “I can’t imagine what it would be like to be a person of color living in or even visiting Waterloo after seeing this.”

Trout, a Republican, defended the post and said he considered it “nothing more than political satire.”

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOXBusiness

Neil Young’s feud with Spotify ‘will not hurt’ streamer, ‘negative impact’ will fall on singer: brand expert

Neil Young and his catalog of music have returned to SiriusXM after the folk-rock legend cut ties with Spotify earlier this week. On Thursday, SiriusXM announced that "Neil Young Radio" will return to the satellite station and will play all of his music "from his solo albums to his work with Crosby Stills, Nash & Young to ‘Buffalo Springfield’ and ‘Crazy House,’ his latest album."
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Waterloo, NY
Waterloo, NY
Society
State
New York State
State
Oregon State
Fox News

Six law enforcement officers shot in major US cities in less than 48 hours as violent crime keeps surging

Police and law enforcement officers continue to be the victims of a violent trend, as six officers were the victims of gun violence over just the past two days. Two police officers were shot Wednesday afternoon in St. Louis; a Milwaukee sheriff's deputy was shot several times during a traffic stop Wednesday evening; and, three more police officers were shot in Houston on Thursday, in separate instances, authorities said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Racism#Waterloo Town#Town Board#Republican#Fingerlakes1 Com App
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

68K+
Followers
13K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy