Powell Shares A Video Review Of 2021

Delaware City Council is considering two resolutions that could potentially pave the way for growth to the city’s industrial sector, while also allowing for the extension of Sawmill Parkway to Section Line Road. During Monday’s meeting, council held the first reading for a resolution to redefine the boundaries of...
Reynoldsburg City Council is expected to review two draft ordinances ahead of its Feb. 14 meeting that would give tenants who are late with rent payments more time to remain in housing.
Council members have been discussing a “pay-to-stay” law, similar to those enacted by Cincinnati, Toledo, Dayton and Akron, to help reduce the number of evictions during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Maintaining and improving infrastructure is always a priority for municipalities and that is the case for the City of Marion. Mayor Scott Schertzer provided a thumbnail sketch of upcoming infrastructure projects the city has scheduled for 2022 during the state of the city address on Monday evening. "We are going...
Heading east towards Columbus on I-70, many observant drivers spot one of Columbus’ strangest landmarks just across the Scioto River—three enormous concrete pillars sticking out of the ground near a power substation. Visitors to Scioto Audubon Metro Park may also have noticed the three giants behind a chainlink fence at the northern edge of the park.
Delaware City Council held its first discussions on the highly-scrutinized Addison Farms development during Monday’s meeting. The approximately 273-acre mixed-use development, proposed by Addison Properties for the city’s northwest region, has undergone a multitude of changes and evolutions in conjunction with city and resident feedback since it first began to take shape last spring.
Raymond Cyrus and Krys Weibling have joined the People in Need, Inc. of Delaware County Board of Directors, the nonprofit announced in a press release last week. Cyrus and Weibling bring more than 50 years of combined experience in management, finance, and community engagement to PIN. “I am absolutely delighted...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It appears neighbors have won a round in their fight with developers and the city of Columbus, which is looking to consolidate Little Turtle Way and build condos. The city appears to be backing down on its effort to take ten properties in the area by eminent domain.
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City Council members last night gave a first reading to legislation allowing the city auditor to dip into the reserve balance account for a $150,000 grant. The money will help cover operating costs for Cooper Progress Park (CPP). Council established the reserve fund, frequently...
