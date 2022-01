With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, the Kansas City Chiefs got some good news. Their All-Pro safety returned to practice. That would be the Honey Badger Tyrann Mathieu. The star safety was seen at practice on Thursday and is still working his was through the NFL's concussion protocol. As we all know, the Chiefs will try and get revenge on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Joe Burrow and Jamar Chase lit up the Chiefs secondary the last time they faced one another. It would be nice to get the team back to full strength and Mathieu was the only player not at practice yesterday. If he can get through a full practice, with no adverse affect from the concussion, he could be good to go.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO