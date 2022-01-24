ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starbucks Stock (SBUX): $135 Price Target From BofA

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) have received a $135 price target from BofA. These are the details. The shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) have received a $135 price target from BofA. And BofA analyst Sara Senatore reiterated a “Buy” rating on...

