ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A stowaway survived a flight from Africa to Amsterdam in the wheel section of a cargo plane, officials say

By Sarah Al-Arshani
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mBw5z_0dtjypX100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mE5LA_0dtjypX100
Anchorage Romeo cargo ramp.

Alaska Department of Transportation

  • A stowaway was found alive in a cargo plane that landed in Amsterdam on Sunday, Dutch police said.
  • The man could have boarded when the plane took off from South Africa or when it stopped in Kenya.
  • A spokesman for the Dutch police said it's "quite remarkable that the man is still alive."

A man was found alive in the wheel section of a cargo plane that was traveling from Johannesburg, South Africa, to Amsterdam, the BBC reported.

Royal Dutch Military Police spokeswoman Joanna Helmonds told the AFP news agency that the man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

"This is definitely very unusual that someone was able to survive the cold at such a height  — very, very unusual," Helmonds said.

Insider's Bill Bostock has previously reported that most stowaways freeze to death during the flight and usually fall out of the plane when it begins to land.

It's "quite remarkable that the man is still alive," Helmonds added.

The flight from Johannesburg to Amsterdam takes about 11 hours. The flight also made a stop in Nairobi, Kenya, the BBC reported. It's not clear if the man boarded the plane in South Africa or Kenya.

Police have not released the name and ethnicity of the man.

Dutch broadcaster NOS reported that the man had an elevated body temperature when he was found. However, the broadcaster reported that he was able to answer basic questions by the time an ambulance showed up.

Insider has reached out to freight carrier Cargolux for comment. In a statement to Reuters , Cargolux said the man was on a plane operated by Cargolux Italia.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Stowaway found in South Africa plane wheel is 22-year-old Kenyan

The Dutch military police have confirmed a stowaway found alive in a plane's wheel section in Amsterdam on Sunday is a 22-year-old Kenyan man. He plans to apply for asylum in the Netherlands. He is conscious and able to communicate, and currently receiving medical treatment in hospital. The Cargolux freight...
AFRICA
Jalopnik

Stowaway Survives 11-Hour Flight in Frigid Temperatures

A stowaway was found alive in the nose wheel of a cargo plane that traveled from South Africa to the Netherlands, according to Dutch police. Police found him hiding after the plane landed at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on Sunday morning. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to CNN.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KESQ

A stowaway was found alive aboard a plane wheel in Amsterdam after flying more than 11 hours

Dutch authorities discovered a stowaway hiding in the nose wheel of a cargo plane when it landed at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport Sunday morning. The man had been hiding for more than 11 hours since the plan departed from Johannesburg, South Africa, according to a spokesperson at Schiphol airport and police. While the individual was not identified, officials said he is believed to be between 16-35 years old.
HEALTH SERVICES
NBC26

Man survives 11-hour flight in wheel well of plane

AMSTERDAM — A man survived an 11-hour flight in the wheel well of a plane, according to police in the Netherlands. The plane took off from Johannesburg, South Africa, and landed at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Sunday. The man was taken to the hospital and is reported to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
The Independent

Propeller smashes through plane cabin window after bird strikes aircraft midflight

A bird struck a plane’s propeller on Monday, causing it to disintegrate and smash through one of the cabin windows.The Airlink Jetstream JS-41 was running a charter flight from Johannesburg to Venetia Mine, South Africa, on 3 January when the incident happened shortly before landing, the airline reported.According to an Airlink statement, none of the passengers or crew were injured and pilots were able to land safely, but the aircraft sustained substantial damage.Dramatic passenger photos show an almost entirely shattered cabin window, a frayed segment of the right hand propeller, damage to the inside of the fuselage and debris strewn...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Passenger quarantined for five hours in plane toilet after testing positive mid-flight

A passenger volunteered to “quarantine” for nearly five hours in a plane toilet last week after testing positive for Covid aboard a flight from the US to Iceland.Michigan-based teacher Marisa Fotieo says she had taken two PCR tests that returned negative results before embarking on the journey, but upon feeling unwell on the Icelandair flight, took a rapid antigen test somewhere over the Atlantic.Seeing a positive result, Ms Fotieo says she quickly informed airline staff, who said there were not enough empty rows on the flight to be able to seat her away from other passengers.She then volunteered to isolate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amsterdam#Stowaway#Kenya#Dutch#Afp#Nos#Reuters#Cargolux
The Independent

South Africa minister who told schoolgirls to ‘open your books and close your legs’ under fire

A South African minister has come under fire on social media for telling schoolgirls to “open your books and close your legs”.“To the girl child: Open your books, and close your legs. Don’t open your legs, open your books. Thank you very much,” minister Phophi Ramathuba can be heard telling students in clips of the video shared widely on social media.The students can be heard repeating the minister’s words in the video.The health minister made the remarks on Wednesday during a visit to the Gwanane secondary school in the Sekgakgapeng township aimed at reducing teenage pregnancy rates and encouraging abstinence,...
AFRICA
Washington Post

A toddler died sleeping outside in a months-long housing protest. Now his brother is sick.

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — For two months, the family of six had slept beneath a plastic tarp in the cold rain. Maria Lubia Queracama Tanigama, 22, held her newborn and two toddlers tight, using her body to keep them warm as nighttime temperatures dropped into the 40s. Her husband and their 6-year-old lay next to her on a thin mat, the only thing between them and the Bogotá dirt.
ADVOCACY
BBC

Newborn baby found in toilet bin of Air Mauritius plane

Airport staff in Mauritius have found a newborn baby boy abandoned in the rubbish bin of a plane's toilet. A 20-year-old woman from Madagascar, suspected of having given birth on the flight, was arrested. The Air Mauritius plane, which arrived from Madagascar, landed at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transatlantic flight returns to Miami after ‘abusive’ first-class passenger refused to wear a mask

A transatlantic flight to London returned to Miami after about an hour in the air, after a first-class passenger refused to comply with masking rules, American Airlines said. According to people sitting near the woman, she had been drinking and refused to comply with cabin crew requests to wear a facemask during the flight.Passenger Steve Freeman, who was sitting nearby, told WPLG: “There was a lot of drinking involved and I was nervous. She sat behind us in first class, she was a first-class passenger and was extremely abusive to the stewards.”He added that the woman had been offered...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
South Africa
BBC

Tonga tsunami: Body of Briton Angela Glover found, says brother

The body of a British woman swept away by the tsunami in Tonga has been found, her brother says. Nick Eleini told broadcasters the family was "devastated" after Angela Glover died trying to rescue her dogs. It is the first known death in the disaster, caused when an underwater volcano...
AUSTRALIA
ZDNet

Southwest Airlines just made a confession that may make customers weep

I hope you haven't been on a plane during the last few weeks. It's not that I want to stop you from having a good time, visiting family, or seeing your abysmal NFL team squander its chances and stomp on your hopes. It's that many airlines have managed their businesses about as well as I manage to play the ukulele.
NFL
natureworldnews.com

11 Strangest Ocean Creatures That Washed Ashore this Year

The world's oceans seem to have managed to find its way back to the shallows regardless of its vastness, carrying with it its very distinct, even weird, organisms ashore. Live Science was able to enumerate 11 of the strange ocean creatures that washed ashore this year of 2021. Sailor jellyfish...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Three women accused of ‘viciously’ beating JFK Airport worker with his own radio

Three women have been arrested and two airport workers hospitalised after a vicious assault at John F Kennedy Airport.Jordan Nixon and Janessa Torres, both 21, and Johara Zavala, 44, have been charged with brutally beating a gate agent and security guard at the busy New York airport last September – including with the guard’s own radio.“As alleged, the defendants viciously assaulted an airline security officer by beating him to the floor with his radio and then kicking and punching him in the face and body while he was down,” US Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement. “This Office...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mexico’s deadliest cartel is dropping bombs from a drone onto rival camps in new turf war

Mexico's deadliest drug cartel has begun using drones to drop bombs on its rivals in a turf war. Video footage captured the moment a drone dropped several small bombs onto a small camp of people in Michoacán, Mexico. After the first bomb explodes onto a makeshift tent, about a dozen people can be seen running away from the site. Moments later three small bombs drop from the drone in the area surrounding the camp and explode in small fireballs, lighting a blaze amongst the nearby foliage.The attack is believed to have been carried out by the New Generation Cartel,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

American Airlines passenger breaks into cockpit, damages aircraft and attempts to jump out the window

An American Airlines passenger reportedly ran down a plane’s gangway, broke into the cockpit and damaged the flight controls before trying to jump out of the cockpit window.The bizarre rampage happened onboard flight 488, which was scheduled to depart from Pan Pedro Sula airport in Honduras for Miami, Florida on 12 January.However, the unidentified man’s actions meant the plane was delayed. pic.twitter.com/UwKI2TCyU7— Ariel Sierra (@ArielSierra) January 12, 2022“A customer entered the open flight deck and caused damage to the aircraft. Crew members intervened and the individual was ultimately apprehended by local law enforcement,” American Airlines said in a statement.The airline...
ACCIDENTS
Insider

Insider

274K+
Followers
21K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy