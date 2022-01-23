ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Why we care about finding patient zero

By Mary Elizabeth Williams
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WakgX_0dtjyotW00

"It's a natural instinct to want to find the causes and sources of problems," says Dr. Lydia Kang. As a practicing physician, Kang understands the value of investigating the origins of illnesses. And as the co-author, with historian Nate Pedersen, of "Patient Zero: A Curious History of the World's Worst Diseases," she also recognizes how quickly our curiosity can turn into something far less benevolent.

There's no more telling contemporary example of collaboration and polarization than the intense, often accusatory response to our current pandemic. In the early days in 2020, coronavirus contagion anxiety and the frantic search for the "ground zero of a new virus," was quickly weaponized into a rash of anti-Asian hate crimes and racist rhetoric like Trump's references to "kung flu." Now, Reddit's sardonic "Herman Cain Award" sub identifies vaccine skeptics and mask mandate defiers who've succumbed to COVID-19 infections. It's named in honor of the former Republican presidential candidate and face mask refuser, who died a month after attending Trump's infamous 2020 Tulsa rally. As body counts rise, we seek solutions. We also want names. We want a source. And we want a culprit.

Want more health and science stories in your inbox? Subscribe to Salon's weekly newsletter The Vulgar Scientist.

In "Patient Zero," the authors — whose previous collaboration "Quackery: A Brief History of the Worst Ways to Cure Everything" similarly explored the double edge of good intentions — look at the stages of infection, viral spread and eventual containment through the lens of some of humanity's most baffling and bedeviling outbreaks. It's a rich and thought-provoking book, filled with historical photographs, artwork, and unique accounts of patients and researchers grappling for answers in the midst of the most appalling and heartbreaking circumstances imaginable. It's also a profound reconsideration of our common understanding of our most famous stories of sickness and science. What's the truth about those notorious "smallpox blankets" European colonizers brought with them to the Americas? Were "Typhoid" Mary Mallon and early HIV patient Gaëtan Dugas really as reckless as their infamy suggests? What are the lessons from how rabies, polio, mad cow disease and the 1918 influenza outbreak were managed that inform our current response to COVID? And when does "a beacon of hope come in the form of poop"?

Salon talked to Kang recently about our endless search for "Patient Zero," how she and Pedersen found themselves writing about historic pandemics in the midst of a modern one, and what we really need to understand about our outbreak origin stories.

This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

There is an understandable scientific imperative to trace the origins of viruses and diseases, but in the wider world, that can become a shorthand path to blaming individuals. What have we gotten wrong about "Typhoid Mary," about Gaëtan Dugas, and about the idea of "Patient Zero" in general?

Whenever we get a cold, we tend to point a finger at a colleague or friend who was sneezing nearby. Something we realized early on was how this book could be construed as a finger-pointing exercise, but we knew it would be far more complex and less blameworthy. If anything, these stories show how layered the issues are, and how we, as an entire species, are responsible for so many new pathogens in this world.

And often, the Patient Zeroes are complicated individuals. Gaëtan Dugas was a multifaceted human being, faulty at times, but generous as well. That is not well construed when many people think of him as the Patient Zero of the HIV and AIDS crisis of the 1980s, which he most certainly is not.

At times, we try to go beyond the first person with the first disease and try to find the spillover event, if there even was one. It was fascinating to find that tuberculosis, for example, has evolved right along with us for thousands upon thousands of years.

This is a book about very real human beings who faced unprecedented medical challenges. It's very easy — especially now — to feel awash in statistics. What drew you to this topic for your book, and was there a story that particularly affected you?

We were tossing around ideas for a follow-up to "Quackery" in the fall of 2019, and decided on this topic of Patient Zero stories and how epidemics and pandemics unfold. It wasn't until early 2020 that we realized we'd be writing a pandemic book while living in one.

We each of us had stories we particularly felt drawn to. I was fascinated by prions (and also like to eat cheeseburgers), so the mad cow chapter was absolutely fascinating for me to write and research.

Writing the chapter on the plague (we of course had to write about THE plague of all plagues) was especially hard given the amount of anti-Asian xenophobia that occurred during the outbreak of the plague in Chinatown, San Francisco at the turn of the last century. It was haunting, the echoes of what is happening today with COVID.

You show the speed of innovation in times of crisis. What do you think the ways in which medical mysteries have been approached in the past can teach us about how to better prepare for future ones, and handle our current one?

Technology and medicine are both developing so rapidly that no doubt we will continue to do better in future pandemics than this one. The fact that roll outs for medicine discovery, diagnostic kits, cooperation between nations, and cooperation of the public on a public health levels has been far from ideal shows that we have much to improve upon and learn from. Science dictates that there is nuance in the data, and many parts of the population do not do well with nuance or gray zones. Politics are everywhere, and disparities continue to be severe. So I predict that future pandemics will always have difficulty on various levels as they are discovered and tackled.

You end the book talking about the opposite of the Patient Zero, focusing on the last smallpox patients and the power of progress. Why was it meaningful to tell those stories as well?

We wanted to end by showing how there is hope for the eradication of some diseases, and that though polio, TB, and measles still exist in the world, we have the means to treat and prevent them. Humans are ultimately a hardy species that sets so much of its energy on survival. We are not easily killed, and achieve astonishing milestones in trying to do good things for humanity. Let's not forget that.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

‘Stables to Stethoscopes’: Horses Help Doctors With Pandemic Stress, Patient Care

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Some of Colorado’s healthcare workers are using “horsepower” to help cope with stress brought on by the pandemic. Banner Health has created a first-of-its-kind program aimed at teaching resiliency and leadership by taking doctors from the hospital bedside to the barn. “That’s the beauty of horses, they have so much to teach us,” said Dr. Michele Alba, a family physician with Banner Health. (credit: CBS) About six months ago, Alba teamed up with Horses and Hearts, a therapeutic riding center in Loveland. Together with Tamara Merritt, the facility’s associate executive director, they created a hands-on equine education program for...
LOVELAND, CO
MedicalXpress

Intensive care patients speak with their eyes

Intubated, ventilated, unable to speak: due to their condition, many critically ill patients are unable to express themselves. They can only communicate their wishes and needs, descriptions of symptoms, or pain sensations non-verbally. Eye-tracking systems can facilitate communication, in addition to eye-blinking, lip-reading and similar methods. This has been shown by a research group headed by the Department of General and Trauma Surgery of the BG University Hospital Bergmannsheil in cooperation with the Psychology Faculty at FernUniversität in Hagen. Their research also provides insights into the inner life of critically ill patients. The study was published online in the Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery on 14 December 2021.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Mallon
CBS Pittsburgh

Health Experts Issue Warning To Parents About At-Home Rapid COVID Tests

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At-home COVID tests have become part of daily life for many people because of the highly contagious Omicron variant. However, doctors are urging parents to keep something in mind when it comes to their children. A doctor with UPMC said it’s safe to use at-home rapid tests on your kids when testing for COVID. What he said isn’t safe is your child ingesting the liquid contained in the test. At-home rapid COVID tests come in handy, but they can also cause unnecessary stress if your child ingests the liquid in the test when you’re not looking. Dr. Tony Pizon,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wfla.com

Caring for Cancer Patients During Pandemic

With the Omicron and Delta variants circulating and COVID-19 cases surging, many cancer patients and their caregivers need to take extra precautions right now to safeguard their health. Dr. Rahul Bhandari, a radiation oncologist at Tampa Bay Radiation Oncology joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epidemics#Patient Zero#Mad Cow Disease#Anti Asian#Republican#The Vulgar Scientist
psychologytoday.com

COVID Left Us Languishing. Here’s Why We Should Care.

The prolonged and persistent stressors inherent during COVID have depleted people's emotional reserves. Languishing, which is defined as the absence of mental health, effectively describes the state that many individuals find themselves in. Several actions can help people move from languishing toward health and thriving, including taking incremental actions in...
MENTAL HEALTH
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
Medical News Today

What to know about shingles and the COVID-19 vaccine

Shingles is an uncomfortable common condition that causes a characteristic rash, among other symptoms. Some studies suggest a link between COVID-19 vaccines and reactivation of the virus that causes shingles. While evidence suggests this could be possible, it is at the very least uncommon. Shingles is a fairly common condition...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Screaming into the void? Us too. Coping tips for stressed-out families in the COVID-19 pandemic

Talk to any parent during these dark winter days and you’re likely to hear a mix of fear, anger, exhaustion and defeat. These are tough months when many politicians have moved to a living-with-the-virus model despite millions of our youngest citizens being ineligible for vaccines. There seem to be endless immediate stressors of unpredictable child care, school closures and isolation requirements. What can you do when there are truly no good choices? Here, we offer coping tips to help push back on parenting-during-the-pandemic despair. As psychologists (and parents), we’ve focused on understanding families’ experiences since the onset of the pandemic....
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
foxbaltimore.com

Pharmacists improving the future of patient care

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As the landscape of healthcare is shifting, a new study shows the nation is ready to transform the role of pharmacists to improve the future of patient care. Susan Peppers, Chief Pharmacist with Express Scripts Pharmacy, explains what pharmacists can do beyond filling prescriptions.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

How many times can I reuse my N95 mask?

How many times can I reuse my N95 mask?It depends, but you should be able to use N95s and KN95s a few times.The U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention says health care workers can wear an N95 mask up to five times. But experts say how often the average person can safely wear one will vary depending on how it's used. Using the same mask to run to the grocery store, for example, is very different than wearing it all day at work.The amount of time a mask is worn is more important than how frequently it's worn,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
14K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy