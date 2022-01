NDSU returns home briefly for a rescheduled game with St Thomas tonight at the SHAC. The Bison split their road trip last week with a loss on Thursday to UMKC followed by a last second win against Oral Roberts. St Thomas got swept on their home stand by SDSU and USD by double digits in both games. NDSU comes into the game at 12-7 overall and 4-3 in the Summit League. St Thomas sits at 8-10 overall and 2-4 in Summit League play. NDSU is led by Rocky Kreuser at 16.1 points per game with Grant Nelson sitting at 12.7 and Sam Griesel at 12.5 points per game. St Thomas is led by Riley Miller at 17.4 points per game with Anders Nelson at 16.9 points per game and Parker Bjorklund at 13.2 per game. The game is set for a 7 PM tipoff.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO