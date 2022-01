Texas State split its pair of road games over the weekend, taking a win over Little Rock on Thursday, 69-59, and suffering a loss to Arkansas State on Saturday, 67-60. The Bobcats got off to a strong start against the shorthanded Trojans, who had just seven players available, going on a 24-7 run in the final nine minutes of the first half to take a 43-24 lead. The team let off the gas a bit in the second half, allowing Little Rock to trim the deficit down to eight points with 2:36 left in the game. But the maroon and gold hung on to take the 69-59 victory.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO