Two North Little Rock High School players have been selected as finalists for the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games. Nick Smith and Kel'el Ware were among 760 girls and boys high school basketball players from across the country nominated for the chance to play in the 45th anniversary McDonald’s All American Games. The annual event will return this March to showcase the nation’s rising stars who will go head-to-head at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena. The finalists were announced live Tuesday on ESPN’s “NBA Today.”

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO