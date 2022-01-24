ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams' Cooper Kupp: Goes off for 183 plus TD

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Kupp finished with nine receptions (11 targets) for 183 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Buccaneers. Kupp was in prime form against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that was at full strength for the first time since Week...

www.cbssports.com

CBS LA

Rams-49ers Fans Battle For Tickets To NFC Title Game

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a thrilling road-victory beating the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27. Next up, a contentious rematch against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium — just two weeks after the Niners beat the Rams there in overtime. While the Rams did have home-field advantage, the crowd was a sea of red. Rams fans are hoping to change that. The situation was such that Melissa Whitworth, wife of All-Pro Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, offered to buy tickets from any Rams fans looking to sell. If you @RamsNFL fans...
NFL
Matthew Stafford
Tom Brady
Deadline

Kansas City Chiefs’ Win Over Buffalo Bills On CBS Tops Viewership On NFL Playoffs Weekend; Double Digits Over 2021

There’s just over two weeks to go to Super Bowl LVI, but the NFL’s Big Game is going to have to be something very special to top the drama of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and hosts Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay. Almost blowing a sure thing, the Rams held on to make their way to the NFC Championship Game. Having said that, whoever ends up playing in front of the crowd and NBC’s cameras at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13 will undoubtedly best the viewership for the Rams’ 30-27 victory over the Bucs —...
NFL
CBS Sports

Ben Roethlisberger officially retires, plus Broncos and Bears both make coaching hire; Jaguars getting close

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Going into today, there were nine open coaching jobs in the NFL and those nine teams were taking so long to make a hire that I was starting to think that some of them were just going to go into the 2022 without a coach. That might sound crazy, but let's be honest, even no coach would be a step up from Urban Meyer.
NFL
FOX Sports

How does Cooper Kupp keep getting open? It's all in details

The fleeting nature of the NFL makes it nearly impossible for any player to rank as the best at his position for an extended period of time. But the Rams’ Cooper Kupp could defy those odds as the No. 1 receiver in the game. As just the fourth player...
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL
Football
Sports
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Rams’ Cooper Kupp, 49ers’ Deebo Samuel go the extra yard

The NFC championship game on Sunday at SoFi Stadium will feature two All-Pro wide receivers who defy logic as well as tacklers. The Rams’ Cooper Kupp is unique. The San Francisco 49ers’ Deebo Samuel is unique. Yet, in the way that stands out to teammates and coaches, they’re the same.
NFL
sandiegouniontribune.com

Rams’ Cooper Kupp still learning his most valuable lessons with 49ers ahead

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp this week was announced as the NFL offensive player of the year by the Pro Football Writers of America, and he is a candidate to collect a similar accolade when the annual NFL Honors program is broadcast before the Super Bowl. But as the Rams prepare...
NFL
FanSided

Can LA Rams WR Cooper Kupp keep up this record-setting pace?

If you needed another reason to believe that LA Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp deserves the NFL MVP Award? Look no further than the job he did on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary. One of the NFL’s most notable single seasons by a receiver is not done just yet. After finishing the season with 145 receptions (Second highest All Time in a Single Season by an NFL Receiver), 1,947 receiving yards (Second highest All Time in a Single Season by an NFL Receiver), and 15 receiving touchdowns (15th highest All Time in a Single Season by an NFL Receiver), the question was, how much can he do for the Rams offense in the playoffs.
NFL

