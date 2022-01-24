Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu: Won't return against Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rounding up a critical care nurse in the middle of a pandemic is not an easy task. "It was this whole kind of rouse for like two hours about me being a health care worker," Brandon Smith, with the Saint Luke's Health System said. What...
The Kansas City Chiefs’ latest injury news has fans excited about Sunday’s AFC Championship. This Sunday, the Chiefs will host the Bengals for the right to go to the Super Bowl. To advance, the Kansas City defense – specifically the secondary – has to play lights out. Tyrann Mathieu will play a key role in such a quest.
Could the rich be getting even richer? On Tuesday, news surfaced that Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has shown an interest in signing with the Chiefs this offseason. Per Aaron Wildson of Pro Football Network, “It’s no secret in NFL circles with multiple league sources saying Smith-Schuster hopes to join the Chiefs as a free agent and has expressed that desire.”
The Kansas City Chiefs will try to reach the Super Bowl for the third straight season when they host the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 AFC Championship Game on Sunday. Two seasons ago, the Chiefs defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, and last year Kansas City lost to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. With a win, the Chiefs would join the Bills, Dolphins and Patriots as teams that reached three consecutive Super Bowls. Kansas City is a seven-point favorite in the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook.
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the AFC Championship Game, the fourth consecutive season Kansas City has hosted the conference title game. Kansas City is the first team in NFL history to host four consecutive conference championship games and the seventh team to play in conference title games in four consecutive years (they're the first to accomplish the feat since the New England Patriots from 2011 to 2018).
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu was the only active roster Chief not at practice Wednesday ahead of the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in the early game Sunday. Chiefs safety and locker room leader Tyrann Mathieu...
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took the podium Wednesday — as the Chiefs began their preparation for the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Reid started his press conference with a couple of injury updates. “The only person that didn’t practice [Wednesday] was Tyrann [Mathieu],” said...
We are now 21 weeks into the 2021 NFL season, and all four teams remaining in the playoff bracket are dealing with bumps and bruises. With it being conference championship week, however, it's going to take a lot for any player to forgo suiting up!. One headline to come out...
Mathieu (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said the defensive back is doing well and has a chance to play Sunday against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports. Mathieu and Chiefs nickelback Rashad Fenton (back) are expected to...
The Kansas City Chiefs win against the Buffalo Bills in Sunday’s Divisional Round was no doubt one for the ages. But the close win didn’t come without its losses, as the Chiefs had a couple of players get injured throughout the game. None was as big as Tyrann...
Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
Well, this is interesting. Long-time Cardinals reporter Mike Jurecki reports that Cardinals executive Adrian Wilson will become the next General Manager of the Jaguars. This necessarily means that current G.M. Trent Baalke won’t be. Jurecki adds that Byron Leftwich will become the head coach of the Jaguars. A league...
The NFL is down to its final four teams, and a trip to Super Bowl LVI is on the line when Championship Weekend kicks off on Sunday. It was an absolutely wild divisional round slate during which every single game was determined on the final play of the game. Now, the Chiefs and Bengals remain in the AFC, while it'll be the 49ers and Rams duking it out for the NFC title.
Sean Payton is out as New Orleans Saints head coach in what is a rough stretch for the organization. First it was Drew Brees retiring following the 2020 season. Now the head coach is gone even though he had three years left on his contract. Payton is speaking with the...
