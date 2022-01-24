ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Football AND Weather Predictions; Back to the 60s; Cold Fronts Wednesday & Friday — Your 9-Day Forecast

By Robert Bettes
El Paso News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone’s talking (and predicting) football today. Anchor Christina Aguayo predicted the Tampa Buccaneers would win the big game. They lost this afternoon. Sports anchor Colin Deaver predicted the Kansas City Chiefs. I predicted the Buffalo Bills. True, I have never actually seen the Bills play, but I have a “good feeling”...

IN THIS ARTICLE
