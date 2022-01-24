ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado doctors learn how to deal with stress through equine therapy

KDVR.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's therapy for those on the front...

kdvr.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Biden says Russian invasion in Feb. ‘distinct possibility’

MOSCOW (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden warned Ukraine’s president Thursday that there is a “distinct possibility” Russia could take military action against Ukraine in February. The Kremlin likewise sounded a grim note, saying it saw “little ground for optimism” in resolving the crisis after the U.S. this week again rejected Russia’s main demands.
POTUS
FOXBusiness

Neil Young’s feud with Spotify ‘will not hurt’ streamer, ‘negative impact’ will fall on singer: brand expert

Neil Young and his catalog of music have returned to SiriusXM after the folk-rock legend cut ties with Spotify earlier this week. On Thursday, SiriusXM announced that "Neil Young Radio" will return to the satellite station and will play all of his music "from his solo albums to his work with Crosby Stills, Nash & Young to ‘Buffalo Springfield’ and ‘Crazy House,’ his latest album."
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Fox News

Six law enforcement officers shot in major US cities in less than 48 hours as violent crime keeps surging

Police and law enforcement officers continue to be the victims of a violent trend, as six officers were the victims of gun violence over just the past two days. Two police officers were shot Wednesday afternoon in St. Louis; a Milwaukee sheriff's deputy was shot several times during a traffic stop Wednesday evening; and, three more police officers were shot in Houston on Thursday, in separate instances, authorities said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Horse#How To Deal

Comments / 0

Community Policy