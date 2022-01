With Matt Eberflus set to become the next Bears head coach, the attention now turns toward who he can bring in as his top assistant coaches. With a defensive-focused head coach taking the reigns, who he hires for offensive coordinator might be the most important decision he makes for the team's future. Whoever becomes the next offensive coordinator will be tasked with fixing a broken offense that needs to be more productive with second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO