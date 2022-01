For fans of the Dallas Cowboys, keeping an eye on the hirings made by the rest of the NFL has been a full-time job ever since the club was eliminated from the playoffs. It actually started before then with both offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn garnering interest from each of the teams who dismissed their 2021 leaders. Recently, defensive passing game coordinator Joe Whitt, Jr. has entered the conversation for moving on to another team and getting the defensive headset himself.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO