Ecuador to increase police manpower in Guayaquil after killings

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUITO (Reuters) – Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso said on Sunday he will send an additional 1,100 police officers to coastal Guayaquil and increase military presence there amid a spate of violent deaths the government says are connected to the fight against the drug trade. Violence and crime, including...

