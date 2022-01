Lamborghini recently announced that it was planning launch four new models in 2022, and while we don’t know everything, we know that the Aventador’s V-12 replacement should be one of them and another will be the car that you see here: The Lamborghini Urus EVO. These new spy shots give us a little bit of insight into what we can expect from the updated Urus, and right away, it’s easy to spot the updated front fascia with revised air intakes. These are wider and more eye catching than before. This prototype doesn’t feature any kind of change to the headlights, however, it could be in the cards before it’s debut.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO