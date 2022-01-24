ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street Journal: How to mess up a 5G rollout

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to know which is more messed up these days — air transportation, or the Biden administration. As another case in point, consider the clash between airlines and wireless carriers over 5G. Verizon and AT&T said Tuesday they’ll delay a 5G rollout planned after airlines complained...

The Conversation U.S.

How 5G puts airplanes at risk – an electrical engineer explains

New high-speed cellphone services have raised concerns of interference with aircraft operations, particularly as aircraft are landing at airports. The Federal Aviation Administration has assured Americans that most commercial aircraft are safe, and AT&T and Verizon have agreed to hold off on installing their new cellphone antennas near airports for six months. But the problem has not been entirely resolved. Concerns began when the U.S. government auctioned part of the C-band spectrum to wireless carriers in 2021 for US$81 billion. The carriers are using C-band spectrum to provide 5G service at full speed, 10 times the speed of 4G networks. The C-band...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Caution is warranted in 5G rollout

We've been hearing for a long time about how much the fifth generation of wireless service will speed up and smooth out our internet-dependent lives, and now the moment has …. … not completely arrived. But it is quite a mess. Overseas airlines with flights heading to this country canceled...
WPRI 12 News

How the 5G rollout could impact TF Green Airport

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — Major international airlines have canceled flights heading to the U.S. or changed the planes they’re using on Wednesday. The cancellations come a day after AT&T and Verizon have agreed to delay launching their new 5G mobile phone service near key airports after the nation’s largest airlines said the service would interfere […]
Wired

Why Airlines Are Fighting the 5G Rollout

The activation of C-Band frequencies by AT&T and Verizon means that improved 5G networks are now available for millions of Americans. The long-anticipated rollout began on January 19, but with one caveat: Both companies temporarily pushed back plans for 5G networks near certain airports after criticism from the Federal Aviation Administration and multiple airlines about interference from 5G repeaters affecting airline radio altimeters.
Pete Buttigieg
Jessica Rosenworcel
WMAZ

How the new (delayed) 5G rollout could ruin your travel plans

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're flying soon, you might want to pay close attention to your flight status. The airline industry warns a major step forward for cell phone companies could have unintended consequences on U.S. air travel, possibly stranding passengers in places they don't want to be. And,...
CBS Sacramento

5G Rollout Concerns: How Could Technology, Delay Impact Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — AT&T and Verizon announced the delay of their new, faster 5G network on towers near some airports across the country. There are nine 5G cell towers across the state, including in Sacramento. So how could this impact Sacramento International Airport, and why isn’t this technology a problem elsewhere? We took our questions to the Sacramento County Department of Airports but were only given a statement. So we reached out to the Airports Council International – North America and were told there’s still a lot that airports don’t know and are bracing for a busy Wednesday. “We are still trying to get information from...
Seekingalpha.com

Wall Street Breakfast: 5G Friction

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify. Do 5G signals affect aircraft equipment? The answer to that question is dividing the telecom and aviation industries, and many consumers are set to get stuck in the middle. At issue are altimeters, or devices that use radio frequencies to measure the distance between aircraft and the ground, and help planes land in bad weather. Aviation officials and the FAA worry that new cellular frequencies could endanger aircraft by throwing off the readings, while telecom-industry representatives say that is not the case, citing the stance of the FCC and other regulators around the world.
WETM 18 News

The impact of 5G rollout in the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – AT&T and Verizon officially launched their high-speed 5G networks overnight. Phone companies across the country are switching to 5G for phone and internet services. Here in the Southern Tier, fiber broadband remains the go-to source. “I think what you’re going to see is similar to when rolled out the 3G was […]
WEKU

The next steps in the 5G rollout

AT&T and Verizon are set to turn on their newest 5G technology Wednesday. Both companies purchased rights to more of the spectrum last year and have been ready to deploy it for months. But those plans have been on hold over concerns the expansion into that bandwidth could interfere with...
WTRF- 7News

Feds say they have “credible, specific” evidence about attack on US power grid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Extremist groups in the United States appear to increasingly view attacking the power grid as a means of disrupting the country, according to a government report aimed at law enforcement agencies and utility operators. Domestic extremists “have developed credible, specific plans to attack electricity infrastructure since at least 2020,” according to the […]
americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
KTLA

U.S. computer chip shortage could shut down factories, officials say

The U.S. supply of computer chips has fallen to alarmingly low levels, raising the prospect of factory shutdowns, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Companies that use semiconductors are down to less than five days of inventory — a sharp drop from 40 days in 2019, according to a department survey of 150 companies. The chips […]
AFP

US firms have only few days supply of semiconductors: govt

American companies have an average of less than five days worth of semiconductors on hand, a level leaving them vulnerable to production shutdowns if supply is disrupted, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. Median chip supply has fallen dramatically from its level of 40 days supply in 2019, and the Commerce Department warned "if a Covid outbreak, a natural disaster or political instability disrupts a foreign semiconductor facility for even just a few weeks, it has the potential shut down a manufacturing facility in the US." The automobile and medical device industries are the sectors most affected by the shortage, the report found.
The Independent

Biden administration officially withdraws vaccine rule

The Biden administration has officially withdrawn a rule that would have required workers at big companies to get vaccinated or face regular COVID testing requirements.The Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the withdrawal Tuesday. But the agency said it still strongly encourages workers to get vaccinated.In early November, OSHA announced a vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with at least 100 employees. The rule __ which would have impacted more than 80 million U.S. workers __ was originally set to go into effect on Jan. 4.But numerous states and business groups challenged the rule in court. On Jan. 13, the Supreme Court...
The Hollywood Reporter

Concerns for Hollywood Megadeals Emerge Amid Justice Dept. Posturing

After decades of lenient enforcement, federal antitrust enforcers under the Biden administration are signaling they will increasingly challenge mergers as part of an effort to address the consolidation of various industries by a handful of companies. Proposed mergers between Hollywood conglomerates, studios and major talent firms that have yet to be approved may fit the bill. But whether the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission will be able to stop deals like Amazon’s $8.45 billion bid to acquire MGM or AT&T’s proposed megamerger between WarnerMedia and Discovery remains to be seen. On Jan. 18, the Justice Department and FTC launched a joint...
The Blade

Global debate over nuclear power's role in reducing greenhouse gases intensifies

As concerns grow about climate change, the global debate over nuclear power’s role in reducing greenhouse gases intensifies. The latest volley came Tuesday, when former U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Chairman Gregory Jaczko joined former leaders of nuclear regulatory agencies from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom in urging the world to invest in technologies other than nuclear.
