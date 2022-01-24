Fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73: Facebook statement

Mugler was known for his clothes structured and sophisticated silhouettes /AFP/File

French designer Thierry Mugler, who reigned over fashion in the 1980s, died on Sunday at the age of 73 of "natural causes", according to his agent

Mugler's daring collections came to define the decade's power dressing, with his clothes noted for their structured and sophisticated silhouettes.

In later years, he dressed Beyonce and Lady Gaga -- and in 2019 came out of retirement to create Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look.

"We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022," said a post on the designer's official Facebook account.

The designer had been due to announce new collaborations early this week, his agent Jean-Baptiste Rougeot told AFP.

Born in Strasbourg in December 1948, he arrived in Paris aged 20 and created his own label "Cafe de Paris" in 1973, a year before founding "Thierry Mugler".

A showman at heart, he organised spectacular public presentations of his creations, and was also celebrated for his "Angel" scent.