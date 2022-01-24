ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73: Facebook statement

By MARTIN OUELLET-DIOTTE
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CDhIy_0dtju0c300
Mugler was known for his clothes structured and sophisticated silhouettes /AFP/File

French designer Thierry Mugler, who reigned over fashion in the 1980s, died on Sunday at the age of 73 of "natural causes", according to his agent

Mugler's daring collections came to define the decade's power dressing, with his clothes noted for their structured and sophisticated silhouettes.

In later years, he dressed Beyonce and Lady Gaga -- and in 2019 came out of retirement to create Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look.

"We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022," said a post on the designer's official Facebook account.

The designer had been due to announce new collaborations early this week, his agent Jean-Baptiste Rougeot told AFP.

Born in Strasbourg in December 1948, he arrived in Paris aged 20 and created his own label "Cafe de Paris" in 1973, a year before founding "Thierry Mugler".

A showman at heart, he organised spectacular public presentations of his creations, and was also celebrated for his "Angel" scent.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Thierry Mugler’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made From His Brand Before His Death

Since his death, fashion lovers have wondered about Thierry Mugler‘s net worth and how much he made from his eponymous brand, MUGLER, before he passed. Mugler—whose full name was Manfred Thierry Mugler—died on January 23, 2022 of “natural causes.” He was 73 years old. “#RIP We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace,” his team wrote in an Intagram post at the time in both English and French. “Nous avons l’immense tristesse de vous faire part du décès de Monsieur Manfred Thierry Mugler survenu dimanche 23...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Sophia Coppola is Effortlessly Chic in Striped Dress and Capped Slingback Heels at Chanel Spring 2022 Couture Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sophia Coppola was the picture of sophisticated cool in Paris while attending Chanel’s Spring 2022 couture show. While viewing the collection on the runway, Coppola was part of a star-studded front row that included Margot Robbie, Vanessa Paradis and Pharrell Williams. For the occasion, the Oscar-winning director stepped out in a pale pink and navy tweed Chanel dress. The knee-0length number featured four pockets and logo-accented buttons. Coppola accessorized with a velvety black clutch and gold Chanel chain belt. as...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Rihanna Adds Contrast to All-Black Skintight Activewear in an Oversized Balenciaga Plaid Jacket & Knife Boots in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna walks the streets of NYC in style. The “Do Ya Thang” singer was spotted while out and about in New York City on Tuesday night. For the ensemble, Rihanna donned a black and blue plaid oversized jacket by Balenciaga that featured a zipper and two big front pockets. Underneath, she wore the label’s black stretchy turtleneck and leggings that added some functionality to the look. She accessorized with a black Raf Simons baseball cap and glittery dangling earrings. To ground...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Thierry Mugler
Reality Tea

Netflix Cancels Paris Hilton Cooking Show After Just One Season

Paris Hilton’s cooking show just got cooked. According to People, Netflix has canceled Cooking With Paris after just one season. That’s not hot. Cooking With Paris was a playful take on the tried and true cooking show genre, and viewers followed Paris as she invited her rich and famous friends to help her tackle simple […] The post Netflix Cancels Paris Hilton Cooking Show After Just One Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Vogue Magazine

Kate Middleton Does Over-The-Knee Boots in a Way That Works for Her

The Duchess of Cambridge’s 40th birthday portraits showed how far Kate Middleton’s style has come since she married into the royal family. A new sense of ease and a penchant for haute drama reflected a woman who feels confident in herself and is not afraid to show it. Following that Paolo Roversi fashion shoot, for which Kate commissioned three new Alexander McQueen looks, she has been carefully honing her everyday wear to reflect this new refined elegance.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Kanye West, New Girlfriend Show Off Denim, Leather Looks at Paris Fashion Week

Ye, the artist commonly known as Kanye West, and his new girlfriend, “Uncut Gems” actress Julia Fox, are stealing the show at Paris Fashion Week with matching denim and leather outfits. The new couple made their red-carpet debut together Sunday at the Kenzo Fall-Winter 2022/2023 Menswear fashion show wearing matching all-denim ensembles. The outfits drew immediate comparisons to the denim-on-denim looks that Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake famously donned at the 2001 American Music Awards. Ye matched light-wash jeans and Red Wing work boots with a puffy denim jacket from his new Yeezy Gap partner Balenciaga. Announced earlier this month, the team-up...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Celebrates Her Third Pregnancy in a Statement Coat and Stiletto Boots With Paris Hilton

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicky Hilton brought a sharp take to winter style in New York City while celebrating her third pregnancy with older sister—and fellow FNAA Icon Award winner—Paris Hilton. The French Sole collaborator stepped out in a pair of classic blue jeans. The staple denim was paired with a tan knit sweater, and layered with a statement-making Monse coat. The double-breasted style featured a houndstooth print and large black buttons, as well as an interwoven yellow rope for a utilitarian accent. Hilton...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Afp File#French
The Independent

Julia Fox gives relationship with Kanye West its own nickname

Days after making their romance red carpet official, Julia Fox and Kanye West have already come up with a new moniker for their relationship. The pair, who started dating at the beginning of this month after meeting in Miami on New Year’s Eve, have been attending a string of shows together at Paris Men’s Fashion Week.On Monday 24 January, Fox and West were pictured arriving at the Schiaparelli show wearing matching black leather outfits.Fox donned a patent mini dress from the designer, featuring a corseted torso and gold zip detail, which she paired with thigh-high boots, a gold handbag, statement...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Rosamund Pike Warms Up in Crystal Veil, Puffer Dress and Cutout Combat Boots at Dior Spring 2022 Couture Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rosamund Pike took winter dressing to new heights at Dior’s Spring 2022 couture show. The “Wheel of Time” star arrived with a star-studded front row crew, including Cara Delevingne, Madelaine Petsch and Claire Foy. The “I Care A Lot” star wore a black midi-length dress for the occasion, which featured a puffer-like texture. The short-sleeved style also included a button-up front with two pockets, cinched with a buckled webbing belt. Pike’s look was layered over a white collared shirt and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
StyleCaster

Here’s What We Can Expect From Megan Fox’s Wedding Wardrobe

A wedding Pinterest board is a magical space where dreams come to life. A Pinterest board has no budgets, no guest restrictions and no controlling in-laws. You can plan your wedding 100 times over and wear any dress you want. There’s the board you made back in 2014 with a flower wall inspired by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Italian wedding (a power couple gone, but never forgotten). The board from 2015 when mason jars were vital to the shabby-chic aesthetic. The board from 2018 when you needed a neon sign, and a board where you aren’t even the bride....
BEAUTY & FASHION
ARTnews

Otis Kwame Kye Quaicoe Memorializes Virgil Abloh for Teen Vogue Cover

The untimely death of Virgil Abloh, a multi-hyphenate who changed fashion as artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear while also leading his own brand, Off-White, was felt in the hearts of many this past November. The newest person to pay homage to Abloh’s rich legacy is the young painter Otis Kwame Kye Quaicoe, whose portrait of Abloh now appears on the cover of a newly released special issue of Teen Vogue. Quaicoe, who was born in Ghana and is now based in Accra and Portland, Oregon, creates vivid images of Black people who in most cases stare back at their viewers....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Chanel Sent Charlotte Casiraghi Down the Runway on a Horse For its Spring 2022 Couture Collection

Since the death of Karl Lagerfeld in 2019, Chanel’s runway shows have been a bit more demure. Save for a rogue runway crasher at the spring ’20 show — with Gigi Hadid as impromptu bouncer to save the day — the French fashion brand’s presentations have been a bit quieter under both the direction of creative director Virginie Viard and the necessary restraints of the pandemic. That’s not the case for this couture season, though. To kick off the spring ’22 couture runway show on Tuesday at Paris Fashion Week, Viard sent an actual horse down the runway. And it wasn’t...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Balenciaga and Gorpcore Staples Heat Up: Lyst

At the tail end of 2021, fashion mourned the death of streetwear pioneer Virgil Abloh, got swept up in the onscreen drama of “House of Gucci,” delved deeper into the metaverse and hunkered down in outdoors, active and ski collections, even if it was just from the comfort of their homes. The impact of these fashion moments, coupled with the rise in Covid cases, is evident in The Lyst Index for Q4 2021, a quarterly ranking of fashion’s hottest brands and products based on Google search data, social media mentions and the browsing habits of the global fashion shopping platform’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Vivienne Westwood Launches Bridal in Three Tiers

Click here to read the full article. With many brides now going forward with their postponed wedding day plans, Vivienne Westwood is launching its multitiered bridal collection. This season shoppers can choose from three capsule collections: made-to-order, couture and the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood looks. Just as every bride has a different style, so, too, do the three sectors.More from WWDAndreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2022Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2022Celebrity Moments at the 2021 US Open: Photos As part of the designer’s efforts to adopt more sustainable practices, there is an appreciation for smaller-scale manufacturing. Incorporating environmentally friendly fabrics...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

‘Euphoria’ Costume Designer Heidi Bivens on Dressing Maddy, Cassie, Jules and Kat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. The second episode of “Euphoria” Season 2 begins with a dreamy sequence in a luxurious walk-in closet as Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie) — the alpha of the show’s many catty, mean girls — plays dress up with a wealthy mom’s clothes while babysitting. She slinks into designer silk dresses and slides lavish jewels onto her fingers, all while dreamily staring at her richer, more sophisticated reflection in the mirror. The fantasy comes to a sudden halt when the mom comes home...
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Gives Dancing Queen Energy in Pink Midi Dress With an Electric Orange Slit and Matching Pointy Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Hudson dances in a colorful outfit that’ll grab your attention. The “Almost Famous” star posted a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her dancing and posing in a bright getup. In the caption of the video, Hudson said, “Let’s have some fashion fun shall we?! Press days talking about how we are all always, well….InBloom ” Hudson donned a pink rib-knit dress from Ph5 that featured a big orange panel complemented with a thigh-high slit that also had a scalloped hem...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Cara Delevingne Gives Loafers an Edge in Schoolgirl-Inspired Uniform at Dior Spring 2022 Couture Paris Fashion Week Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cara Delevingne brought prep school-worthy edge to Dior’s Spring 2022 couture show at Paris Fashion Week. The model joined a star-studded crew in the front row, which included Rosamund Pike, Claire Foy and Madelaine Petsch. For the occasion, Delevingne wore a white collared shirt and black miniskirt with a black tie. The set instantly brought to mind the academic uniforms worn by prep school students. Delevingne paired her look with an oversized black bomber jacket, which featured a front zip...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

AFP

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy