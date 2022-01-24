ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Price of used cars skyrockets

NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Comments / 54

Charles Schenher
2d ago

when Biden gets through with us it won't make no difference what a car cost cuz we'll be on bicycles I've been to a lot of them third world countries most everybody riding bicycles all these immigrants coming in there's not going to be enough room on the highway 💉🖕💊👺🤤🙈🪠💉👅

M Gros
2d ago

It’s amazing how some people find 100k for trucks is affordable. I just can’t understand that.

Alex Lightworker
2d ago

best thing to do right now is to wait it out. the use car market will collapse from over stock

News-Herald.net

Used car price inflation also a reality locally

Like the rest of the country, used car prices have soared in Loudon County since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s a mess right now,” David Valentine, owner of Auto Director in Lenoir City, said. “People got it right last time I saw an article — about 39%. The average price of cars have gone up 39%. That’s pretty accurate.”
SFGate

Average Used Car Prices Soar to Nearly $30,000

Car buyers just can’t seem to catch a break. Average prices for new and used vehicles continue to skyrocket. Meanwhile, the auto industry is raking in record revenues despite selling fewer vehicles. The average used car sold for a whopping $29,969 in December 2021, according to data from the...
SHOPPING
topgear.com

Ten awesome used cars for the price of a new Tesla Model 3

Well there you have it: 2021 might be the last time a petrol-powered car tops the best-seller list in the UK. The Tesla Model 3 – a car whose prices start at £43,000 – is second only to a Vauxhall city car that starts at just two-fifths of that amount.
BUYING CARS
Forbes

Wholesale Auction Prices For Used Cars, Trucks, Up Almost 50% Vs. Pre-Pandemic

Used-vehicle prices at wholesale, dealer-only auctions in December 2021 ended the year an eye-popping 48.1% higher on average than December 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, and up 34.8% vs. December 2020, according to auction firm KAR Global. Retail used-vehicle prices don’t follow wholesale auction prices 1-to-1, but wholesale auction prices...
RETAIL
cbslocal.com

Used Car Prices Up 37% As Supply Shortages Wreak Havoc On Car Buyers, Sellers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The ongoing pandemic-related supply and staffing shortages continue to wreak havoc on the auto industry. A lack of computer chips is making the already difficult task of buying a new car even more challenging. On Wednesday, CBS3 showed you the effect of 7% inflation on groceries....
BUSINESS
Motorious

Consumer Price Index Shows Car Prices Are Surging

We don’t need the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics to tell us the price of new and used cars has been surging lately, but it still helps when it does. The government agency dropped that bomb recently in its monthly and annual update to the Consumer Price Index (CPI)
GAS PRICE
Auto Remarketing

Online used-car retailers lean in to consumer cars

CARY, N.C. - These days, you’re bound to find “pop-up” events that range from holiday markets to yoga classes. You can now add selling your car to that mix. Online used-car ecommerce platform Shift was set to host a “Car to Cash” pop-up event in the Los Angeles area this past weekend to acquire cars from consumers.
ARCADIA, CA
gmauthority.com

Used Car Prices Will Fall By 15 Percent By The End Of 2023, Study Says

The average price of a used car will fall by 15 percent from current levels by the end of 2023, according to a study conducted by Ally Financial. Ally, which is one of the largest automotive lenders in the United States, expects a “slow unwind,” in used vehicle prices over the next two years or so, Douglas Timmerman, Ally’s Dealer Financial Services president, told Automotive News in a recent interview. In its Q4 earnings report, Ally outlined a predicted 15 percent decline in used vehicle prices between now and 2023 as inventory levels rise and demand returns to normal.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car That Dealers Overcharge for the Most

Car demand in the United States is at extraordinary levels. Unfortunately, car supply is extremely low. A primary reason the appetite for new cars is so high is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people could not go to dealers at all.  People who wanted to buy 2021 models found themselves out […]
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Ford Warns Dealers and Customers Alike: Don’t Screw With F-150 Lightning Sales

It seems that Ford is ready to do nearly anything to protect the upcoming F-150 Lightning EV pickup from negative news or a poor customer experience. The automaker is hoping to head off a big potential doozy that's endemic to hotly anticipated new car debuts: Egregious dealer markups on new F-150 Lightnings. Dealers are being warned against asking for additional deposits or any other presale payments. It also puts in a new "no-sale" provision upon purchase for the customers, to prevent folks from flipping their Lightnings for a quick buck.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Highest Rated Car In America

The reviews and ratings of cars have become an industry. Top research firms in the field include J.D. Power, Consumer Reports, and The American Customer Satisfaction Index. A number of media companies are also in this field. US News, Car and Driver, and Motor Trend get a significant portion of their revenue from their car […]
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Over 120 Thrashed Corvettes Waiting To Be Crushed Is A Sad Sight

Earlier this month, GM's Bowling Green Kentucky factory and the Corvette Museum were hit by a tornado. The destructive force of nature left more than 120 units of C8 Corvettes severely damaged. Chevrolet had to scrap all units that show any signs of damages, leading us to this – a video of the thrashed Corvette units waiting for the crusher.
CARS
