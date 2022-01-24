ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legends of the Hidden Temple season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at CW?

cartermatt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter tonight’s big finale, can you expect Legends of the Hidden Temple season to turn up down the road at The CW? Is there any reason for hope? Just like you would expect, there are a number of things to break down within this piece. The best place...

cartermatt.com

cartermatt.com

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 8: Could Lauren actually die?

Before we get into Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 8, we know already how critical this episode is! There are only two more left this season after it airs, and typically, episode 8 is when everyone comes out swinging on this show. For the sake of this article,...
film-book.com

LEGENDS OF TOMORROW: Season 7, Episode 9: Lowest Common Demoninator TV Show Trailer [The CW]

Legends of Tomorrow Lowest Common Demoninator Trailer. The CW‘s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7, Episode 9: Lowest Common Demoninator TV show trailer has been released. Legends of Tomorrow stars Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz, Victor Garber, Dominic Purcell, Matt Ryan, Tala Ashe, Lisa Marie DiGiacinto, Veronika London, Jes Macallan, Amy Louise Pemberton, Mathias Retamal, Shayan Sobhian, Adam Tsekhman, Jasmine Vega, and Arthur Darvill.
Distractify

Where is the OG 'Legends of the Hidden Temple' Host Kirk Fogg Now? Details

One iconic game show guaranteed to make any 90s kid nostalgic is the Nickelodeon series Legends of the Hidden Temple. Six teams of two kids each would compete in a series of challenges for the chance to win grand prizes. Kirk Fogg was the host for all three seasons of Legends of the Hidden Temple, which originally aired on Nickelodeon from 1993-1996.
cartermatt.com

Euphoria season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Run time, additional details

Tonight on HBO, you’re going to have a chance to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 3 play out from start to finish. If you’re into getting some more details, we are MORE than happy to help with that. Let’s start off with the runtime: HBO’s schedule is devoted...
cartermatt.com

Ordinary Joe season 1 finale: Show EP on season 2 renewal hopes

With the Ordinary Joe season 1 finale coming onto NBC tomorrow, what better time than the present to start discussing season 2 hopes? It goes without saying that a LOT of people out there will want more of Music Joe, Cop Joe, and Nurse Joe in some shape or form. The James Wolk series has built up an incredibly loyal following, and we of course would like to see where things go from here.
cbslocal.com

THE CW RENEWS THREE HIT ALTERNATIVE SERIES FOR 2022-23 BROADCAST SEASON

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us” Conjures Up a Brand New Season. The Magic Continues with New Episodes of “Masters of Illusion”. “World’s Funniest Animals” Is Back with Paw-some New Episodes. January 20, 2022 (Burbank, CA) — The CW Network announced today the renewal of three hit...
cbslocal.com

The Aboriginal Australian Legend of the Seven Sisters – Legends of the Hidden Temple

SEASON FINALE – Cristela Alonzo cheers on four teams as they compete to win the chance at the Temple Run and $25,000 (#113). Original airdate 1/23/2022. Every episode of LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
tvseriesfinale.com

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season Four? Has the CW Anthology Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on The CW television network, the Two Sentence Horror Stories TV show was inspired by the viral fan fiction format of the same name. The drama delves into fears common to humanity and how they manifest in the modern, ever-connected age. Season three actors include Jacqueline Robbins, Joyce Robbins, Matthew Kevin Anderson, Donald Heng, Michael Ayres, Allyson Grant, Graham Verchere, Sam Robert Muik, Sean Depner, Patrick Lubczyk, Michael Taylor, Robyn Daye Edwards, Nik Vasilyev, Zandara Kennedy, Mike Mitchell, Chase Nicholson, Andrew Long, Sawyer Nicholson, Kevin Haaland, Christina Orjalo, Sophia Reid-Gantzert, Matthew James Dowden, Paula Lindberg, Rami Kahlon, Naomi King, Savannah Basley, Trevor Lerner, Chelsea Jackson, Gainaele Royer, Shawn Stewart, Samer Salem, Michael Benyaer, Irma Leong, Nilo Ghajar, and Coulton Jackson. Stories in season three include a couple’s quarrel that takes a dark turn, a vacationing couple finds themselves targetted by some locals, a babysitter discovers that her charge has a collection of evil dolls, a high school group’s prank goes horribly wrong, and a technology-addicted man receives a strange plant from his boyfriend.
tvseriesfinale.com

World’s Funniest Animals: Season Three Renewal for CW Comedy Clip Series

Those wacky creatures will return to The CW for the 2022-23 television season. The network has renewed World’s Funniest Animals for a third year. A comedy clips series, the World’s Funniest Animals TV show takes a look at the world of animals as these pets — and sometimes, their owners — do funny things that are caught on video. The series includes viral Internet clips of funny animal moments, humorous animal clips from big-budget movies and favorite TV series, unexpected outtakes, videos of babies and their four-legged friends, as well as celebrities and their pets. Host Elizabeth Stanton introduces the clips and panelists like Brian Cooper, Mikalah Gordon, Maiara Walsh, Neel Ghosh, Brandon Rogers, Carmen Hodgson, and Noah Matthews provide commentary. In season two, celebrity guests include Colin Mochrie, Molly McCook, Parker Bates, Amara Zaragoza, and. Robert Englund.
cartermatt.com

The World According to Jeff Goldblum season 3: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the season 2 finale today on Disney+, can you expect The World According to Jeff Goldblum season 3 to happen?. If there’s one thing that we should do here from the jump, it is express more glee that this show even exists in the first place. When you think about it, this is such a delightfully bizarre experience — we knew that Goldblum was one of the most interesting people alive, but this show confirms that further.
tvseriesfinale.com

Peacemaker: Season Two? Has the HBO Max Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Streaming on the HBO Max subscription service, the Peacemaker TV show was written and directed by James Gunn. It stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Robert Patrick. The story explores the origins of Christopher Smith (Cena) aka Peacemaker from the 2021 film The Suicide Squad. He’s a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. Other characters include John Economos (Agee), the warden of the Belle Reve penitentiary; Auggie Smith (Patrick) Peacemaker’s father; NSA Agent Emilia Harcourt (Holland); and Adrian Chase (Stroma) aka Vigilante, a district attorney and crimefighter who can heal quickly.
cartermatt.com

Euphoria season 2 posts another ratings high, boosts season 3 case

The further and further we get into Euphoria season 2, the more obvious it becomes that a season 3 is coming. How can it not after some of the latest numbers?. According to a report from Deadline, this past episode (which spent a ton of time establishing Cal’s backstory) ended up drawing 3.6 million viewers across all platforms on Sunday. This makes it the most-watched episode of the series so far in this particular metric.
cartermatt.com

Superman & Lois season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Aftermath of Bizarro reveal!

After the big twist that we got tonight, are you more excited than ever for Superman & Lois season 2 episode 4? It looks like Tyler Hochlin is going to have his hands even more full now as he takes on a version of Bizarro, and of course we imagine that this is going to cause problems to just about every part of his life.
cartermatt.com

The Flash season 8 episode 6 trailer teases Bart, Nora, and more

While you will be forced to wait until March to see The Flash season 8 episode 6, The CW has bestowed quite a gift for all of us today: A new trailer!. If you look below, you can get a window into what looks to be a really fun next chapter of the series, one that will begin by Barry and Iris’ kids Nora and Bart traveling back to the past in order to (potentially) fix some problems that they created. We won’t pretend that this is something brand-new to the franchise, mostly because it’s not. We’ve seen Barry more or less do the same thing in the past! Yet, this is another reminder that speedsters never take in the mistakes of other speedsters, and through Impulse and XS’ clean-up act, they may run across a number of unexpected problems. Also, there’s a good chance that they’ll experience parts of their father’s past that they never imagined possible previously.
cartermatt.com

Bob Hearts Abishola season 3 episode 13 return date hopes at CBS

Following the new episode tonight on CBS, it absolutely makes sense to want the Bob Hearts Abishola season 3 episode 13 return date. If not that, why not get a few more details all about when the comedy could be back. If you haven’t heard the unfortunate news as of...
