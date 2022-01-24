Legends of the Hidden Temple season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at CW?

While you will be forced to wait until March to see The Flash season 8 episode 6, The CW has bestowed quite a gift for all of us today: A new trailer!. If you look below, you can get a window into what looks to be a really fun next chapter of the series, one that will begin by Barry and Iris’ kids Nora and Bart traveling back to the past in order to (potentially) fix some problems that they created. We won’t pretend that this is something brand-new to the franchise, mostly because it’s not. We’ve seen Barry more or less do the same thing in the past! Yet, this is another reminder that speedsters never take in the mistakes of other speedsters, and through Impulse and XS’ clean-up act, they may run across a number of unexpected problems. Also, there’s a good chance that they’ll experience parts of their father’s past that they never imagined possible previously.

